Nancy Knowles To Attend Fina Clinic In Thailand

NANCY Knowles will be one of the 10 representatives from the Union Americana de Natacion (UANA) attending the 1st FINA International Clinic for the Swimming for All – Swimming for Life May 15-17 in Bangkok, Thailand.



FINA, the world governing body for aquatics, recognises that promoting swimming in the 21st century not only means producing high quality events and records, but also achieving the type of access for all people for recreational, healthy and appropriate practices for a healthy lifestyle, and most importantly to prevent drowning and thus save lives.

A total of 50 participants will attend the clinic – 10 from each of the five continental associations of the world. Teachers, coaches and/or instructors will have access to technical and practical information on the learning of swimming in different circumstances and infrastructures, to be familiar with the health and safety of participants and the organisation and development of lessons.

Nancy is excited about attending the clinic to share what she and her husband, Andy, have been developing with the Let’s Swim Bahamas programme over the last nine years.