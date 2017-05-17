Bannister Absent For ‘Pre-Arranged Commitment’

THE Cabinet Office has released a statement in response to social media speculation about Minister of Works-designate Desmond Bannister who was not present at a swearing in ceremony for Cabinet ministers at Government House on Monday.

Some speculated on social media that Mr Bannister’s absence was because of some illness. However the Cabinet Office, as well as Free National Movement Chairman Sidney Collie, said Mr Bannister did not attend Monday’s event due to a pre-arranged commitment out of the country.

“The Cabinet Office understands that there are a number of stories circulating on social media regarding the member of Parliament and minister-designate for the Ministry of Works, the Hon Desmond Bannister,” the statement noted.



“The Cabinet Office wishes to inform the general public that Mr Bannister had an audience with the prime minister on Sunday, May 14, 2017 at which time he accepted the appointment of minister of works.

“Mr Bannister indicated at that time that he had some prearranged commitments outside The Bahamas and requested to be sworn in at a later date. He assured the prime minister that he would be returning to The Bahamas during this week and is expected to be sworn in at the earliest opportunity.”

Mr Collie told The Tribune yesterday that he and Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis met with Mr Bannister, MP-elect for Carmichael, on the weekend to discuss his appointment. Mr Collie said Mr Bannister appeared to be “in good health” at the time. “When we met with Desmond he told us he had arranged travel about three weeks ago and he couldn’t go because of the campaign and this was the first opportunity (to travel) so the prime minister excused him from yesterday’s (Monday’s) swearing in,” Mr Collie said.

