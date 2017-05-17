Doubts Over Plp Electricity Deal

By KHRISNA VIRGIL
Deputy Chief Reporter
A DAY after former Prime Minister Perry Christie revealed his administration had signed off on agreements with a company to make electricity more affordable and reliable while at the same time generating significant revenue for the government days ahead of the general election, Deputy Prime Minister K Peter Turnquest and a top union official have expressed uncertainty over whether this deal is concrete.
Speaking to The Tribune yesterday, Bahamas Electrical Workers Union (BEWU) President Paul Maynard said while he did hear of an agreement, it was not officially brought to the attention of the union.
Mr Maynard said in his view, this would mean that the deal “is not happening”.
If this is the case, he told the new administration “to scrap, tear up (and) throw in the garbage” anything that might exist.
Meanwhile Mr Turnquest said the former prime minister needed to come forward and shed light on the revelation he made at the Progressive Liberal Party’s headquarters on Monday night.
He added that he did not want to say much more as not to preempt anything coming forward on this matter in the future, but said in his preliminary talks with one of the groups interested in power generation for Bahamas Power and Light Ltd (BPL), it was speculated that there was no deal.
For his part, Mr Maynard said: “If the union was not involved and if the union doesn’t support it, it won’t happen.
“(There is) no way the union will allow no company to come here and have Bahamians not working. This same company went in Jamaica and they brought their own people to work. It’s not happening here. We are not allowing that.
“If you get a company and they involved us in a process then it’s fine, I have no problem supporting the government if the union knows about the deal from the start and they will take care of the workers.”
He continued: “I heard about the deal, but we were not involved so it’s not happening. You can take that to the bank.”
Mr Christie’s remarks on Monday night came a week after Tribune Business revealed that the Christie administration had quietly been soliciting bids to provide BPL with improved generation capacity, reportedly without the knowledge of either the company itself or its manager, PowerSecure.
Mr Christie referred to the matter as he gave a lengthy resignation speech as PLP leader at a National General Council meeting.
He said it was up to the new government to review the proposals and decide if it wanted to go forward with it. He also assigned former Minister of Works Philip “Brave” Davis and former Minister of the Environment Kenred Dorsett the job of explaining the details of the proposals to the public.
“I want Brave Davis and Ken Dorsett to speak (to the fact that) in the last remaining weeks of my government we made an incredible breakthrough in the provision of electricity and the agreements were approved by Cabinet like four or five days before the election,” Mr Christie told PLP supporters packed into the Sir Lynden Pindling Centre.
“It was incredible insofar as it was the use of natural gas, that it would make electricity much more affordable, more reliable. A part of it was to pay off the $700m rate reduction bond. A company that was going to broaden its involvement in establishing in Freeport and New Providence facilities that would enable the government to earn substantial revenues from. As (I) indicated to Brave Davis today (Monday), he has a responsibility to speak to it because the country will benefit from it substantially. It is an extraordinary set of agreements and the country should know who did it as efforts will be made now by our successors to in fact review the agreements and make a decision as to whether or not they would proceed with it,” Mr Christie said.
OpenID