Davis To Take Opposition Leader Role Tomorrow

FORMER Deputy Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis is expected to be sworn in as leader of the Official Opposition on Friday.

PLP Chairman Bradley Roberts said yesterday that the Cat Island, Rum Cay and San Salvador MP-elect would now shoulder the leadership responsibilities for the Official Opposition moving forward.

Responding to question concerning the party’s Senate appointments, which are expected to be made next week, Mr Roberts said all inquires of the sort should be made to Mr Davis in his capacity as Official Opposition leader and party leader.

On Monday, Mr Davis himself indicated that it was the party’s intention for him to be named leader of the Official Opposition in Parliament, however, there was public speculation that one of the other members of the parliamentary caucus would lead the party in Parliament while he focused on external party affairs.

However, that speculation was ended Wednesday, with clarification that Mr Davis would lead the party both in and out of the House of Assembly.

Mr Roberts stated: “Mr Davis is the leader of the party. He will lead us in the House and outside of it. Any questions concerning the Senate or anything else should be directed to him in his capacity as Opposition leader and leader of the Progressive Liberal Party.”

Apart from Mr Davis, only Glenys Hanna-Martin in Englerston, Chester Cooper in Exuma and Ragged Island and Picewell Forbes in South Andros successfully contested seats in last week’s general election.

Sources within the PLP suggested to The Tribune that some consideration was for Mrs Hanna Martin to lead the party within the House of Assembly, but officials thought it best to rally behind Mr Davis as the party looks to “regain its footing.”

That trusted source added that the party would look to address its ongoing issues behind the scenes in the build-up to a convention and not through the media.

Attempts by The Tribune to reach Mr Davis on Wednesday were unsuccessful.

Mr Davis is expected to be sworn in during a ceremony at Government House at 5pm tomorrow, according to Mr Roberts.

The PLP as a party has faced calls for a complete re-branding in the wake of its resounding defeat at the hands of the Free National Movement.

In the wake of last week’s general election, former Prime Minister Perry Christie announced on Monday night that his political season had come to an end, as he officially resigned as party leader.

His resignation has opened the door for what many within the party have called a chance to “right itself.”

Some have thrown blame for outcome of the general election directly at the feet of Mr Christie and his inability to address scandals and claims of corruption levelled at his Cabinet, while others, in particular former West End and Bimini MP Obie Wilchcombe, have blamed a lack of campaign finance legislation for the loss.

Mr Wilchcombe also revealed his intent to vie for the PLP’s post as chairman at the party’s next convention.

All this comes as the party’s unsuccessful Fort Charlotte candidate and one time leadership hopeful, Alfred Sears, has received endorsements to again pursue the post.

The party’s constitution allows for a convention to be held once a year, with language that provides grounds for party elections to take place at the behest of the party’s national council.

The party last held a convention at the end of January.