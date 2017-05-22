Moss And Sawyer Tipped For Senate Positions

By KHRISNA VIRGIL

AS SENATORS are expected to be sworn in today at Government House, two new names have emerged for appointment to the Upper House.

According to sources, the picks fulfil the governing Free National Movement’s (FNM) mandate to incorporate their youth arm and reward long-serving party supports.

Jamaal Moss, a former Torchbearer Youth Association (TYA) president, and Dwight Sawyer, a meritorious council member, are said to be among those to be sworn in today, according to party sources.

Last week, Kay Forbes Smith and Dr Mildred Hall Watson, were also suggested as contenders from the FNM for appointment to the Senate, The Tribune was informed.

Both women are long time supporters of the party.

Attorney General Carl Bethel, Minister of State for Grand Bahama Kwasi Thompson, and Labour Minister Dion Foulkes are also expected to make up the Senate.

The government and FNM appointees to the Senate along with the swearing in of Desmond Bannister as Minister of Works along with parliamentary secretaries are scheduled for today at 5pm at Mount Fitzwilliam.

Official Opposition Senators are expected to take the oath of office on Tuesday at 4pm.