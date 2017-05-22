'No Witch Hunt' Pledges Minnis

By KHRISNA VIRGIL
Deputy Chief Reporter
PRIME Minister Dr Hubert Minnis yesterday denied accusations that his administration has undertaken a political “witch hunt” over an investigation at the Bahamas Agricultural Industrial Corporation, saying the government will not “interfere” or “obstruct” the Royal Bahamas Police Force as the organisation carries out its work.
Branding his government as “transparent” and “honest,” Dr Minnis said it was his administration’s aim to treat all people equally.
His declaration comes on the heels of a warning from Official Opposition Leader Philip “Brave” Davis last week that the new government should avoid succumbing to widespread expectations of “witch hunts” as he raised concerns over an excessive display of force by police at BAIC.
The Progressive Liberal Party leader also reminded the RBPF of its mandate to maintain its political neutrality.
It followed the arrest of eight BAIC workers early last week, part of a probe into “theft by reason of employment” at the corporation.
While the workers were later released without charge, former Deputy Speaker of the House of Assembly Dion Smith was also taken into custody Thursday in connection with the ongoing probe and held overnight. Mr Smith was appointed as executive chairman of BAIC during the Christie administration. He was released on Friday. No formal charges have been brought against anyone.
Asked to respond to Mr Davis’ accusations, Dr Minnis said: “No, no, no. We have said repeatedly that we are a transparent government; an honest government and we will treat all people equal.
“We are a government for the Bahamas (and a) government for the people. It’s the people’s time,” Dr Minnis continued following a service of thanksgiving at Cousin McPhee Cathedral for the Free National Movement’s victory at the polls.
“We will not interfere with the police. We will allow the police to do their job and not obstruct it and let the chips fall where they may,” he also said in another telephone interview with The Tribune yesterday afternoon.
During the lengthy church service yesterday where hundreds of supporters gathered, Dr Minnis called on his newly appointed Cabinet and elected members of Parliament to avoid the temptation of becoming “high and mighty.”
He said: “We must remain grounded and ever vigilant of our actions. Our mission is to enhance the common good as we advance economic opportunity and social justice.
“There is admiration also of the enduring ability of the Bahamian people to redirect the affairs of their country through the democratic process.
“With grace and dignity, the Bahamian people took command of their democracy. We avoided the empty call to spoil our ballots or to refrain from voting.
“Democracy does not work when the people absent themselves. Democracy demands participation and civic responsibility. The recent general election will help to further deepen our democracy,” he also said. On Thursday, Mr Davis issued a statement in which he took issue with the treatment of the employees, all of whom were said to have worked with Mr Smith, and suggested that both the government and law enforcement owed the country a full explanation.
He questioned why police officers visited the government agency with guns drawn to investigate allegations made against workers, characterising the “Gestapo style” approach as “overkill”.
His statement was released hours before police arrested the former Nassau Village MP.
“Descending on a corporation during working hours Gestapo-style with guns drawn in the circumstances of the allegations made against the employees seems like overkill,” Mr Davis’ statement read.
“None of these people would have been armed and no arms were involved in any of the allegations. The new government has to be careful that it does not live up to the widespread expectation of witch hunts by them following a campaign.”
Before the general election, Dr Minnis labelled the former administration the “most corrupt, the most incompetent and the most victimising government since independence.”
Capitalising on national concerns about corruption was a major plank in the FNM’s campaign strategy, according to party Chairman Sidney Collie, who unpacked the party’s data-driven campaign strategy in an interview with The Tribune.
“That is the way the recent action comes off,” Mr Davis’ statement continued.
“If that is not the intention then both the police and the government owe the country a full and frank explanation. The police must be careful to maintain its reputation of strict adherence to a neutral political position.”
Comments
TalRussell 11 hours, 11 minutes ago
Comrades! Prime Minister Minnis, at yesterday Sunday morning church service - reminded his red regime's cabinet colleagues to 'remain' humble. Sweet Jesus PM, 'remain humble' you say - have you not viewed the pictures gallery of some your colleagues you elevated into your cabinet?
sheeprunner12 10 hours, 30 minutes ago
Every politician has an ego-challenge ...... it is a matter of managing the ego that matters ......... Watsayu???????????
tell_it_like_it_is 10 hours, 52 minutes ago
It's good to hear that PM Minnis will hold individuals from the past administration accountable. There is too much corruption in this country and people think because they are not out there with a gun, that it's not really a crime. My only hope though is that PM Minnis is just as strict with his own cabinet or else it will be a new administration and the same 'ole same 'ole, but I am willing to give him the benefit of the doubt FOR NOW. Only time will tell.
sheeprunner12 10 hours, 32 minutes ago
The FNM doesnot have to carry out a witch hunt on what the PLP did in its last term ....... the evidence of government malfeasance was there for all to see in BEC/BPL, BOB, BAIC, BAMSI, UR2.0, Carnival, Wisdom Decorations, Post Office, Road Traffic, Bahamasair, BTC2%, NHI & NIB, COB/UB, BMC, TheDump/Renew, Bahamar and the countless "no-bid contracts" given out to political cronies by the MOPW and almost every Minister .................. and the list goes on ............ A witch hunt is trying to dig up something out of nothing as a matter of revenge ...... What we need is for the former PLP government Ministers to ACCOUNT for the Billions of dollars that the recklessly squandered in the past FIVE years .......... Brave et.al., you have to account!!!!!
TalRussell 9 hours, 54 minutes ago
Comrades! Time for PM Minnis to match his words with action - beginning with doing away with the long Colonial and Bay Street Boys - closed cabinet doors.
Open transparency would to go beyind just political talk to swung wipe opens them closely policeman's guarded closed and locked cabinet doors to begin doing away with the Colonial and Bay Street Boys ways of conducting the 'people's business' under full secrecy.
PM Minns, time to swungs wide-open them cabinet doors to the 68,773 voters that showed up at the polling stations to voice that they didn't trust the reds to be their government. 68,773 people that if they at anytime should decide to publicly march against the red regime - would quickly bring your regime down.
PM Minnis, conduct the 'people's business' in front of the people - unless you and your red colleagues is done doing stuff needing hiding from the people?
PM, you need to withdraw as a major landlord to the government?????
John 8 hours, 47 minutes ago
But it cannot be business as usual. There has to be some cleansing and clean up. The hemmoraging of the public purse by theft and dishonesty must stop else there was no need to change the government. And if the FNM does not put measures in place to better protect the people's money, they will find themselves in a worse position than the PLP. Look at the millions that was pirated from BoB alone. If the chips must fall, let them but these people cannot walk away with all this free money else I needs to get mines too.
TalRussell 8 hours, 23 minutes ago
Comrades! Height of hypocrisy for a fourth shot at governing red regime to promise a government that listens to people because 'It's The People's Time .... And to make that promise from behind the same damn closed cabinet doors that got the reds other three governing mandates into trouble.
Rt.Honourable PM Minister, swungs open those red shirts closed in secrecy cabinet doors to the 68,773 voters that showed up at the polling stations across the islands the Bahamaland to voice that they didn't trust the reds to be their government behind closed doors.
PM, the 68,773 have seen the picture gallery of certain red MP's and they thinks they have good reason never trust them from behind closed, locked and policeman's guarded doors!!!
MassExodus 8 hours, 15 minutes ago
birdiestrachan 6 hours, 20 minutes ago
This man is a stranger to the TRUTH.
birdiestrachan 6 hours, 13 minutes ago
Corruption is one of the lies the FNM party put out there VAT money stolen and houses built in Atlanta. Now it is their duty to find the evidence and bring the cases to court, Unless the people will find out what a bunch of liars they are who would do anything to gain power,
realfreethinker 4 hours, 52 minutes ago
birdie you are as relevant as your god perry. Can you please just go away. Thanks
baldbeardedbahamian 3 hours ago
seconded
MassExodus 2 hours, 9 minutes ago
Thirds
sheeprunner12 18 minutes ago
Fourths ...... BOL
MassExodus 5 hours, 46 minutes ago
So Birdie, I guess the downgrade to junk status and the state run corps, and rumors of kickbacks for contracts, doesn't sound familiar. How about a way over-budget mismanaged billion dollar project? Hmmm sounds very similar to Baha Mar... Hmmm sounds very similar to our economy... Hmmm
birdiestracnan 4 hours, 27 minutes ago
They probably stole it, but we should leave them alone now.
MassExodus 2 hours, 31 minutes ago
No one is denying the fact that we believe every other administration was corrupt, but when you steal multi-millions of dollars and get your country consistently downgraded YOU MUST CHANGE. Governments cannot be allowed to get away with this level of corruption. There are consequences to pay for screwing up the country on a global scale economically for the foreseeable future. "Let the chips fall, where they may.."
TalRussell 5 hours, 32 minutes ago
Comrades! The vast majority citizens already believe that the previous administration and every other governing administration over the past 299 years - have been corrupted.
If the tiny Department of Archives, has announced that its Research Room will be closed to the public during the period June 6 to July 14 for an annual inventory check .... Does it mean we should have literally shut down the entire islands Bahamaland for a full year just to take inventory of the corruption committed by the politicians, civil servants, government workers and the politically well-connected over the past 299 years?
If the Royal Commission on UBP corruption - couldn't bring themselves to even recommending a possible jail sentence for any of the group of the easily corrupted by Freeport's Wallace Groves.
What makes you think Minnis, possesses the stomach to jail anyone?
What in the hell do they keeps over at the tiny Department of Archives Research Room - that would require Nine (9) days of closing the doors to inventory .... Seriously, have you not seen the size Research Room?
MassExodus 2 hours, 32 minutes ago
No one is denying the fact that we believe every other administration was corrupt, but when you steal multi-millions of dollars and get your country consistently downgraded YOU MUST CHANGE. Governments cannot be allowed to get away with this level of corruption. There are consequences to pay for screwing up the country on a global scale economically for the foreseeable future. "Let the chips fall, where they may.."
TalRussell 2 hours ago
Comrade have you not seen the picture gallery of the elected to the House red MP's and cabinet ministers? ...... Tell how will prime minister Minnis, not confuse friend with foe, when they all looks so convincing in their support for the PM?
