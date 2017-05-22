'No Witch Hunt' Pledges Minnis

By KHRISNA VIRGIL

Deputy Chief Reporter

kvirgil@tribunemedia.net

PRIME Minister Dr Hubert Minnis yesterday denied accusations that his administration has undertaken a political “witch hunt” over an investigation at the Bahamas Agricultural Industrial Corporation, saying the government will not “interfere” or “obstruct” the Royal Bahamas Police Force as the organisation carries out its work.

Branding his government as “transparent” and “honest,” Dr Minnis said it was his administration’s aim to treat all people equally.

His declaration comes on the heels of a warning from Official Opposition Leader Philip “Brave” Davis last week that the new government should avoid succumbing to widespread expectations of “witch hunts” as he raised concerns over an excessive display of force by police at BAIC.

The Progressive Liberal Party leader also reminded the RBPF of its mandate to maintain its political neutrality.

It followed the arrest of eight BAIC workers early last week, part of a probe into “theft by reason of employment” at the corporation.

While the workers were later released without charge, former Deputy Speaker of the House of Assembly Dion Smith was also taken into custody Thursday in connection with the ongoing probe and held overnight. Mr Smith was appointed as executive chairman of BAIC during the Christie administration. He was released on Friday. No formal charges have been brought against anyone.

Asked to respond to Mr Davis’ accusations, Dr Minnis said: “No, no, no. We have said repeatedly that we are a transparent government; an honest government and we will treat all people equal.

“We are a government for the Bahamas (and a) government for the people. It’s the people’s time,” Dr Minnis continued following a service of thanksgiving at Cousin McPhee Cathedral for the Free National Movement’s victory at the polls.

“We will not interfere with the police. We will allow the police to do their job and not obstruct it and let the chips fall where they may,” he also said in another telephone interview with The Tribune yesterday afternoon.

During the lengthy church service yesterday where hundreds of supporters gathered, Dr Minnis called on his newly appointed Cabinet and elected members of Parliament to avoid the temptation of becoming “high and mighty.”

He said: “We must remain grounded and ever vigilant of our actions. Our mission is to enhance the common good as we advance economic opportunity and social justice.

“There is admiration also of the enduring ability of the Bahamian people to redirect the affairs of their country through the democratic process.

“With grace and dignity, the Bahamian people took command of their democracy. We avoided the empty call to spoil our ballots or to refrain from voting.

“Democracy does not work when the people absent themselves. Democracy demands participation and civic responsibility. The recent general election will help to further deepen our democracy,” he also said. On Thursday, Mr Davis issued a statement in which he took issue with the treatment of the employees, all of whom were said to have worked with Mr Smith, and suggested that both the government and law enforcement owed the country a full explanation.

He questioned why police officers visited the government agency with guns drawn to investigate allegations made against workers, characterising the “Gestapo style” approach as “overkill”.

His statement was released hours before police arrested the former Nassau Village MP.

“Descending on a corporation during working hours Gestapo-style with guns drawn in the circumstances of the allegations made against the employees seems like overkill,” Mr Davis’ statement read.

“None of these people would have been armed and no arms were involved in any of the allegations. The new government has to be careful that it does not live up to the widespread expectation of witch hunts by them following a campaign.”

Before the general election, Dr Minnis labelled the former administration the “most corrupt, the most incompetent and the most victimising government since independence.”

Capitalising on national concerns about corruption was a major plank in the FNM’s campaign strategy, according to party Chairman Sidney Collie, who unpacked the party’s data-driven campaign strategy in an interview with The Tribune.

“That is the way the recent action comes off,” Mr Davis’ statement continued.

“If that is not the intention then both the police and the government owe the country a full and frank explanation. The police must be careful to maintain its reputation of strict adherence to a neutral political position.”