We March Organiser Ranard Henfield Appointed To Senate

AMID criticism of his new appointment to the Senate, We March organiser Ranard Henfield insisted today that he has not joined the Free National Movement and that he would lead a march against the new government as a senator “if necessary” in order to hold the Minnis administration accountable.

Mr Henfield faced a barrage of criticism for accepting a Senate appointment from some observers who believe that appearing to side with a political party undermines the originally stated goal of the We March organisation as well as its ability to galvanise Bahamians seeking to disrupt the status quo of governance in the country.

Some Progressive Liberal Party supporters pounced on his decision on Monday, having long claimed that his organisation was partial to the FNM despite purporting to be apolitical.

“We March isn’t backing down,” Mr Henfield told reporters moments after he and his new parliamentary colleagues posed for pictures at Government House with Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis.

