We March Organiser Ranard Henfield Appointed To Senate

By RASHAD ROLLE
Tribune Staff Reporter
rrolle@tribunemedia.net
AMID criticism of his new appointment to the Senate, We March organiser Ranard Henfield insisted today that he has not joined the Free National Movement and that he would lead a march against the new government as a senator “if necessary” in order to hold the Minnis administration accountable.
Mr Henfield faced a barrage of criticism for accepting a Senate appointment from some observers who believe that appearing to side with a political party undermines the originally stated goal of the We March organisation as well as its ability to galvanise Bahamians seeking to disrupt the status quo of governance in the country.
Some Progressive Liberal Party supporters pounced on his decision on Monday, having long claimed that his organisation was partial to the FNM despite purporting to be apolitical.
“We March isn’t backing down,” Mr Henfield told reporters moments after he and his new parliamentary colleagues posed for pictures at Government House with Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis.
• See Wednesday's Tribune for the full story.
Comments
ThisIsOurs 9 hours, 12 minutes ago
st. #Irrational #blindedbythelights
MassExodus 9 hours, 9 minutes ago
Great news! PLP should definitely be worried now.
JohnDoes 9 hours, 3 minutes ago
Interesting, a new age is upon us. The Senate has been a bit boring as it relates to its position in this government for many years now I think. Even though bills were debated most if not all of the time they are passed with no real deliberation/oppostion. Hopefully this appointment means that there will be more of a 'people' focus within the Senate. From Moncur's appointment I was a bit confused but not surprised. There is a new political climate taking place in our Bahamaland.
tell_it_like_it_is 8 hours, 29 minutes ago
Smells like a fish!
ThisIsOurs 8 hours, 17 minutes ago
This is like the letter to the former PM when he made all those demands that had to be resolved in an unreasonable time period, "or else". Something is just "off". Then the john bostwick alliance. The march to the PM's house, I mean office..say what? The announcement that they'd declare support for a party, no wait, no announcement were apolitical Just "off" moves one after the next.
ThisIsOurs 8 hours, 4 minutes ago
Dear Lord, save us from men in nice suits. Please. Personality ethic vs Character ethic
Socrates 1 hour, 49 minutes ago
we should be cautious with this 'new' style of political leadership which appoints persons who openly state they are potentially hostile to your policies.. by definition, political appointees are supposed to be faithful suppporters of party doctrine and policies as you rely on them to sell these things... social activists and their kind have a role to play in our system, but from outside.. i think seeds of potential confusion are being sown in the zeal to appear overly democratic.. could backfire..
SP 1 hour, 11 minutes ago
Pillage Loot Plunder supporters never once found it necessary to "pounced" on their super-jackass extraordinaire former leader Perry Gladstone Christie who led them to ALL CRASH AND BURN IN THE WORST POLITICAL DEFEAT IMAGINABLE, but they think this appointment is collusion?
Ranard Henfield is a principled individual with the best interest of the country and people at heart, that should bring a measure of balance to a Senate that nothing more than a rubber stamp for past administrations.
When was the last time anyone heard of a deadlock in the Senate prohibiting passage of bills? Anyone remember a senator rejecting anything and bringing something to the people for consensus?
Ranard Henfield has a strong base of followers, perhaps even eclipsing that of Pillage Loot Plunder!
That alone is justifiable cause enough for Ranard Henfield's appointment to the Senate.
The one person missing to date, and badly needed in the Senate in Dr. Andrea Rollins! He is a FEARLESS GIANT!
Dr. Rollins is totally unafraid to "go it alone" to oppose or condone anyone or anything he deems to be in the best interest of the people and country. This is the type of individual that has been sorely missing in the Senate for decades.
Thanks, and congratulations to Ranard Henfield. .....NOW BRING DR. ANDREA ROLLINS!
SP 57 minutes ago
Thank GOD BRADLEY GARGOYLE ROBERTS has turned to stone for the next 5 years and we won't need to listen to any more of his " tales from da crypt!"
by SP
Sign in to comment
Or login with:
OpenID