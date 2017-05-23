Bpl $1m Theft Probe Finds Payments To 'Fake Firms'

By SANCHESKA DORSETT
Tribune Staff Reporter
sdorsett@tribunemedia.net
FOUR Bahamas Power and Light employees have been suspended and one person has been terminated pending an investigation into the theft of nearly $1m at the power company, The Tribune understands.
According to a source close to the matter, the employees were accused of “orchestrating an elaborate scheme” over the course of one year, that allegedly involved fake companies and forged cheques. The Tribune also understands that at least one bank employee was also allegedly involved in the plot and is being investigated.
According to the source, BPL conducted an internal audit but forensic accountants are also being brought in to “ensure” transparency.
“BPL uses external vendors frequently,” the source told The Tribune. “What we understand is that the employees are accused of sending in invoices from fake companies, getting a cheque for the amount and then using someone in the bank to cash the cheques.
“This is an elaborate scheme that has been going on for almost a year, that we know of,” the source said.
Attorney Wayne Munroe, who is representing one of the employees, said he feels the government is under pressure to live up to promises of accountability and prosecution of those found stealing public funds. He warned that “public pressure can ruin people’s lives that money cannot compensate for.”
“My client is on paid leave and as far as I know she has not been terminated,” Mr Munroe told The Tribune.
“I have been hearing so many different stories. They are saying payments went out to vendors and no work was done, but they are also saying the funds were missing. Well that isn’t missing funds, you know where the money is, that is fraud. We need to be careful, the last time the government changed they charged a woman at Bahamas Electricity Corporation, put her through court and she was acquitted and they had to pay her.
“It is all about optics. You have public pressure and something has to be done. We have to be careful that when there is public pressure, we do not do things to ruin people’s lives that money cannot compensate for.”
Senior Assistant Commissioner of Police Stephen Dean confirmed that several persons have been questioned in relation to missing funds but said on Sunday that no one was in police custody and no one has been charged. He said the investigation is till “open and active”.
Last week police arrested several employees of the Bahamas Agricultural and Industrial Corporation, including Executive Chairman Dion Smith in connection with an alleged theft by employment investigation.
Those questioned have all been released and no one has been charged in that matter. Mr Munroe also represents Mr Smith, former Nassau Village MP.
Comments
lkalikl 4 hours, 37 minutes ago
Thieving PLPs always defend motherfooking thieving PLPs.
proudloudandfnm 4 hours, 37 minutes ago
So is that Wayne's only strategy now. Its the new government on a witch hunt? I thought Wayne was a competent attorney? Because lately he sounds like a moron...
banker 4 hours, 20 minutes ago
There have been numerous occasions of shall we say ethical or judgments lapses in the past -- especially as head of the bar association.
ohdrap4 2 hours, 3 minutes ago
there's something strange in the neighbourhood. who you gonna call?
GHOSTBUSTER!!!
sheeprunner12 3 hours, 39 minutes ago
Innocent until proven guilty ....... When found guilty ...... Recover the money for the people
But if this money is sent overseas, then it may be lost to BPL & the country
So much for privatizing BPL under the PLP .......... smt
realfreethinker 3 hours, 4 minutes ago
So wayne Munroe is the designated lawyer for the plp criminal elements? He seems to be representing all of them
BahamasForBahamians 2 hours, 53 minutes ago
That would make sense if the suspects at BPL were PLP affiliated.
The ones in question are all FNM supporters. A simple question of why the situation was handled differently (no gestapo styled arrests) would reveal the same.
Lets do a comparison:
An Excess of a million dollars go missing at BPL (fnm supporters involved) no police or gun drawn.
VS
Suspicion of a Television and printer going missing at BAIC and the rapid strike arm of the RBPF apprehends suspect from the job.
Lol. You FNM Koolaid drinkers will do well to ask your 'Papa' who he assigned as executives to BEC (they haven't changed) and also a simple background check of the current chairman would reveal they are all FNM supporters.
From the Chairman (Nat Beneby), Cecile Greene, Peter Rutherford. The entire executive make up of BPL are FNM supporters.
After prosecuting the small FNM fries for stealing, Hubert is then required, out of transparency to prosecute the financial controller (a card carrying FNM Cecile Greene) for allowing this pillage to take place. It is her job to protect the public's interest in BPL's finances.
lkalikl 1 hour, 58 minutes ago
Like Davis before him. People have short memories.
OMG 2 hours, 47 minutes ago
So now we are in for a "its a witchhunt" every time (and there will be many) theft by employment and other dishonest activities are being investigated. Grow up Wayne and realize that you make money often defending the indefensible and really don't care about the bigger picture.
ThisIsOurs 2 hours, 4 minutes ago
"Well that isn’t missing funds, you know where the money is, that is fraud. We need to be careful, the last time the government changed they charged a woman at Bahamas Electricity Corporation, put her through court and she was acquitted and they had to pay her."
Fraud is definitely better than a theft charge :-| #ethicsandintegrity. But Munroe is right, a lot of the thieves get away with it because the evidence can't prove conclusively that they stole the money. But everyone know who did it. Have a first hand account of one employee who left job after job under murky circumstances, everywhere she show up money gone but no one could prove who take it. Only after she gone the story come out, yeah she was at....
alfalfa 1 hour, 7 minutes ago
Bahamas for Bahamas, it appears that you know who the suspects are and what their political affiliation is. Enlighten us please. Also, I believe Nat Beneby was recently appointed by the PLP, and I believe that Cecil Greene was a PLP appointee, as well. Regardless of that, you also know for a fact that the entire executive of BPL is FNM. Wow, I thought the Ballot was a secret, and the boxes sealed. The simple fact that you believe that an FNM or PLP criminal will be treated and prosecuted in a different manner, belies the fact that you think all parties are run by the standards of the now deposed PLP. The evidence and courts will decide the innocence and guilt of accused individuals, not their political affiliation. If not, according to your logic, Dion Smith would be locked up, not questioned and set free. He was PLP, was he not? Better get used to crooked people being made accountable, because that is what should, and will, happen. Just because Wayne Munroe represents you, does not mean you are innocent. In fact, it is an indicator of just the opposite. A high profile defender, for someone who is afraid of the consequences of their actions. Cheques written to fictitious companies, based on fictitious invoices, are hard evidence. Their paper trail will direct auditors, and the police. to their origin and those who created them.
