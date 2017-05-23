Fnm To Start Making Good On Tax Promises In Budget

By RASHAD ROLLE
Tribune Staff Reporter
DEPUTY Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Peter Turnquest said yesterday the Minnis administration intends to begin making good on its tax-related promises in next week’s budget presentation.
While he did not discuss specifics, Mr Turnquest said that the administration is “working very diligently” on the matter.
The Free National Movement has promised to remove value added tax (VAT) from breadbasket items and from education, electricity and health related services.
The FNM has also promised to create an Over-the-Hill tax free zone, creating a menu of concessions for businesses and residents in inner city areas, including no business license fees or real property taxes, no household furniture tax, no taxes on capital goods and business equipment and lower import duties on business vehicles.
Mr Turnquest did not say which tax reductions the government will prioritise in next week’s budget, saying he will leave that for the budget presentation.
He did say, however, that there will be “no tax increases” revealed next week, which could mean possible VAT related reductions won’t be offset by increases in customs duties or excise taxes, as an example.
The FNM’s tax promises were heavily criticised in the lead up to the May 10 election by not only prominent voices in the business community but by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) as well.
Experts say VAT in particular is most effective when its base is broad, with few exemptions and a rate that is low.
Chamber of Commerce President Gowon Bowe has said, for instance, that creating exemptions will prompt employers to increase the prices of their goods and services to offset operating costs.
Mr Turnquest has defended the FNM’s tax pledges, however, telling The Tribune earlier this month that they “understand how (they’re) going to do it.”
“(We) know what benefits we are seeking to achieve by doing it, and that is to cause job creation and development in the inner city.”
Mr Turnquest also said the new administration may have been “hamstrung” by the former administration in its goal to deliver a balanced budget and to deliver on all of its tax related pledges in the short term.
Is the priority here rushing promises or making sound fiscal decisions for the country at this critical period?
Better deploy and enforce that tax-free zone properly, sounds like an engineered loop-hole for persons to capitalize on. And what happens when the inner-city small businesses say they can't or don't have the means to account for everything properly?
What incentives will the FNM put in place to repopulate the southern islands????????? ....... Or does the government intend to abandon those islands to Cuba, Haiti and the DR??????
Comrade Minister KP, put some teeth in them tax concessions to block-out land speculators - making it impossible for the greedy speculators to buy and flips properties/businesses and business licenses.
NO FOREIGNERS, OR THEIR NATIVE FRONTS, NEED APPLY FOR CONCESSIONS...PERIOD......NO DAMN EXCEPTIONS!!!
As currently structured, the FNM's tax plan is stupid and ill conceived. Keep VAT broad based and low. Creating exemptions will only precipitate the eventual need for VAT to be raised, which no one wants. Eliminate business license fees and reduce duties further. The tax free zones will simply be abused by corrupt politicians and their cronies. Minnis is engineering his own scandal here and the people are watching. If he goes PLP Lite, which is what the people fear, the people will vote him out just as they did the incompetent and corrupt PLP. Minnis, be warned. We are watching you and your political friends just as we watched the PLP and their friends.
The re-development of Over-the-Hill should mean clearing the land between Bay Street to Wulff Road ..... Nassau Street to Village Road ..... and starting over ....... Anything short of that would be a waste of public funds
The FNM party can do what ever they please they have the numbers. but the results will be a different story. "it is the people time"
Comrade the reds are the majority elected government and we all need them to better manage the state's affairs and finances- better than the previous administration. I just wish Minister KP could agree to hold regular town hall meetings, before they commit the government and the treasury's monies to various projects.
Leave VAT alone...if you make it too damn complicated it will lead to corruption and loopholes as said earlier...instead, let's lower the duty as promised by the previous government and you see the prices come down on the shelf. Cost of living on a whole will drop with the duty going away. Focus on that and leave VAT alone.
Comrades! I must say how impressed I have been with the tempo of Zhivargo Laing's, new talk show on Guardian Radio. A great talk asset at Guardian.
