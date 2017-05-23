Pmh Surgeries Postponed After Fault In Care Block

By AVA TURNQUEST

ELECTIVE surgeries at the Princess Margaret Hospital have been postponed due to a malfunctioning air-conditioning systems, according to the hospital’s administrator.

Mary Lightbourne-Walker confirmed to The Tribune on Friday that the Critical Care Block, which houses the adult and neonatal intensive care unit and operating theatres, were “uncomfortably warm” as a result.

The Critical Care block also contains the PMH laboratory, administrative offices, food court and reception area, accident and emergency, imaging services, and the ambulatory department

“PMH has instituted contingent operational measures so as to mitigate any service issues to our customers,” Ms Lightbourne-Walker said.

“Regrettably, this has necessitated the cancellation and rescheduling of some elective operative procedures. PMH apologises for any inconvenience caused to the general public. PMH has an obligation to provide services at the highest quality standards, and we shall not put the clients we serve at any undue risk.”

She added: “We would like to take this opportunity to applaud the actions and dedicated services of the employees of the PMH, who continue to serve under these temporary uncomfortably warm environmental conditions.”

It is unclear how long the air-conditioning system has been malfunctioning, as requests for further information were not answered up to press time.

The air conditioning system has been a repeat source of contention at the $100m Critical Care Block, with The Tribune having reported on delayed surgeries in September and December last year.

In September, the hospital explained that four of six compressors were hit by surges after a power outage; however, no explanation was given in December.