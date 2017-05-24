Back To Basics

EDITOR, The Tribune

You may want to revisit the opinion page of May 23 and take a closer look at what was published regarding “Patterson’s medieval rhetoric”, as you will find no documented support for the title and most of what was written by Kevin Evans, of Freeport, Grand Bahama.

Upon inspection of the historical documentation, you will find that it was not a question of political parties listening to the Church, it was an era when the “Church was not listening to men of God”. The Reformers never spoke to political organisations (except you may be able to label the Roman Catholic Church of that era as such, keeping in mind what politicians and secular leaders do; start wars and have people’s heads chopped off), they spoke to those in spiritual authority and tried to reform their thinking.

If we are to be truthful in what we write and publish we must have high regard for “context”, and in the business that we are in context is everything and it should be, even when we attempt to espouse our personal agendas; misinformed though they be.

EDWARD

HUTCHESON

May 23, 2017