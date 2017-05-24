Former Ag Regrets Only Communications Over Baha Mar

By KHRISNA VIRGIL
Deputy Chief Reporter
kvirgil@tribunemedia.net
FORMER Attorney General Allyson Maynard-Gibson said if she were to have any regrets over the previous Government’s handling of Baha Mar, it is that there was not “stronger” or “more regular” communication regarding the process.
The former Cabinet minister, who was a crucial figure in negotiations to get the resort open after a severe delay, suggested that because of this lack of communication, “social media” and “other alternative facts” distorted the goals the Christie administration had attempted to achieve.
However, despite this, Mrs Maynard-Gibson maintained that the multi-billion dollar West Bay Street resort will go down as a development that was “landmark for the excellent and transparent” way it was handled.
Phase one of the hotel was opened two and a half weeks before the May 10 general election and was heralded as the most significant economic development event ever to occur in the country and the Caribbean region by former Prime Minister Perry Christie.
However many observers thought the former government had hoped to use the opening to be seen in a more favourable light heading into the election.
Asked whether she had any regrets on how the Baha Mar deal was handled, the former senator responded: “No.”
She continued: “(Well) let me put it this way. If I were to have a regret, it’s that there was not clearer communication, stronger communication and more regular communication - and may I use the word fairer communication as well.
“The record will show that at all times three goals were being pursued. One was to get the property completed, second opened and the third operating successfully and the record would show that those three goals were accomplished.
“At all times it was enunciated and social media and other alternative facts distorted those goals and at all times those were the goals. And the persons who are now employed at the property that is opened, that is paying good salary, good jobs and also excellent benefits, fully appreciate that.
“Baha Mar, I think, will go down in our history as something that was landmark for the excellent and transparent way in which it was handled.”
Regarding the unsealing of Baha Mar’s documents, Mrs Maynard-Gibson maintained that there was good reason to have the deal sealed by the courts.
“The government gave all of the information in relation to the transaction to enable the property to be completed and also indicated the heads of agreement with CTFE (Chow Tai Fook Enterprises) to get it opened and operated ... all (of this was) made public.
“I would like our people to read the judgement of Justice Ian Winder. I said it many times. Justice Neville Adderley said that Dame Joan Sawyer was wrong when she said the judgement was sealed. The judgement is not sealed and the judgment sets out very clearly why Justice Winder in an independent judiciary, our judiciary, felt that it was important that the documents that are sealed remain sealed. It’s all in the judgement. (There is) nothing hidden at all about the reasoning of an independent judge in an independent judiciary,” Mrs Maynard-Gibson said.
The Christie administration has said the court documents relating to Baha Mar’s sale to CTFE were sealed at the request of the Export Import Bank of China, the resort’s main investor.
Comments
jackbnimble 2 hours, 13 minutes ago
I guess that's why she's "former". 😂
lkalikl 1 hour, 33 minutes ago
Be gone witch.
themessenger 1 hour, 30 minutes ago
Minnis dem gwine Noli your Chow Tai Fook shop agreements soon, hope you don't have no regrets bout dat.
licks2 52 minutes ago
Go away until we get over our hate for yinna. . .
banker 46 minutes ago
They sealed the frigging documents and wouldn't tell us what was in them, and this pompous corrupt Adolf Titler has the temerity to say that they wish that they had communicated better? This sewer-sucker belongs in jail.
TalRussell 18 minutes ago
Comrades! You reds have too much evil vendetta in your hearts - considering the people ousted the PLP administration on May 10, 2017.
This is not the time to be asking yourself - what can be done to punish members of the former PLP governing party - but what will it take promote our Bahamaland as.... It's Truly Better In The Bahamaland ......and mean it!
Comrades, do we really want to start having politicians going on some witch hunt, deciding on which other politicians need prosecuting......we are not living in some Banana Republic.
proudloudandfnm 6 minutes ago
This chick is clueless. Perfect PLP. Don't know anything. Can't do anything. But lord they could talk nanniration....
