Former Ag Regrets Only Communications Over Baha Mar

By KHRISNA VIRGIL

Deputy Chief Reporter

kvirgil@tribunemedia.net

FORMER Attorney General Allyson Maynard-Gibson said if she were to have any regrets over the previous Government’s handling of Baha Mar, it is that there was not “stronger” or “more regular” communication regarding the process.

The former Cabinet minister, who was a crucial figure in negotiations to get the resort open after a severe delay, suggested that because of this lack of communication, “social media” and “other alternative facts” distorted the goals the Christie administration had attempted to achieve.

However, despite this, Mrs Maynard-Gibson maintained that the multi-billion dollar West Bay Street resort will go down as a development that was “landmark for the excellent and transparent” way it was handled.

Phase one of the hotel was opened two and a half weeks before the May 10 general election and was heralded as the most significant economic development event ever to occur in the country and the Caribbean region by former Prime Minister Perry Christie.

However many observers thought the former government had hoped to use the opening to be seen in a more favourable light heading into the election.

Asked whether she had any regrets on how the Baha Mar deal was handled, the former senator responded: “No.”

She continued: “(Well) let me put it this way. If I were to have a regret, it’s that there was not clearer communication, stronger communication and more regular communication - and may I use the word fairer communication as well.

“The record will show that at all times three goals were being pursued. One was to get the property completed, second opened and the third operating successfully and the record would show that those three goals were accomplished.

“At all times it was enunciated and social media and other alternative facts distorted those goals and at all times those were the goals. And the persons who are now employed at the property that is opened, that is paying good salary, good jobs and also excellent benefits, fully appreciate that.

“Baha Mar, I think, will go down in our history as something that was landmark for the excellent and transparent way in which it was handled.”

Regarding the unsealing of Baha Mar’s documents, Mrs Maynard-Gibson maintained that there was good reason to have the deal sealed by the courts.

“The government gave all of the information in relation to the transaction to enable the property to be completed and also indicated the heads of agreement with CTFE (Chow Tai Fook Enterprises) to get it opened and operated ... all (of this was) made public.

“I would like our people to read the judgement of Justice Ian Winder. I said it many times. Justice Neville Adderley said that Dame Joan Sawyer was wrong when she said the judgement was sealed. The judgement is not sealed and the judgment sets out very clearly why Justice Winder in an independent judiciary, our judiciary, felt that it was important that the documents that are sealed remain sealed. It’s all in the judgement. (There is) nothing hidden at all about the reasoning of an independent judge in an independent judiciary,” Mrs Maynard-Gibson said.

The Christie administration has said the court documents relating to Baha Mar’s sale to CTFE were sealed at the request of the Export Import Bank of China, the resort’s main investor.