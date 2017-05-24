Water Supply Disruption On Grand Bahama Forces Schools To Close Early

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

AN island-wide interruption in water supply left residents and businesses without running water and forced the early dismissal of some schools in Grand Bahama on Wednesday.

The disruption occurred around 8am. A representative at Grand Bahama Utility Company (GBUC) told The Tribune that there was an emergency and that a crew was trying to resolve the situation.

Many residents experienced very low water pressure when they woke and then a complete stoppage of water supply around 9am.

The service was restored at 12.30pm. Freeport Primary School and Hugh Campbell Primary School were dismissed around 11am and parents were told to pick up their children.

Marvin Rolle, of the Ministry of Education in Freeport, confirmed that the two schools had been dismissed and that parents were contacted. He said that not all schools were dismissed.

“I am told that the water is trickling, but I cannot answer how (the students) are using the bathrooms,” he said.

“The Water Company stated that there is an island-wide water situation and that they had expected to have it fixed shortly," said Mr Rolle. "At the time we spoke, they gave us a time, and then later they asked for a little more time, and so we anticipate it will resolved very soon.”

The Tribune attempted to contact Geron Turnquest, an executive at the GBUC, but was told that he was not in office at the time.