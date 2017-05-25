Wind Warning: Freeport Thursday 4.15pm To 6.30pm

Tribune / Accuweather SKYGuard® Weather Alert

INSURANCE MANAGEMENT: WIND WARNING

Start Time: Wed, 05/25/2017, 4.15 PM EDT

Expire Time: Thu, 05/25/2017, 6.30 PM EDT

Location: Freeport, Grand Bahama

Conditions: wind, thunderstorm

Comments: A couple of rounds of thunderstorms will impact the area over the next few hours. These thunderstorms will produce rainfall rates of 1/2 to 1 inch per hour along with occasional cloud to ground lightning. There can also be brief wind gusts of 30-40mph.