Mother And Son Arrested For Yellow Elder Stabbing

By RICARDO WELLS

Tribune Staff Reporter

rwells@tribunemedia.net

POLICE have arrested a 51-year-old mother and her 25-year-old son in relation to the stabbing incident at the Yellow Elder Primary School campus on Thursday afternoon.

According to officer-in-charge of the Central Detective Unit, Chief Superintendent Solomon Cash, the four people involved in the violent altercation were treated at the Princess Margaret Hospital and later released.

However, after the initial stages of their investigation, police took the mother and son into custody for further questioning.

Aspects of the incident were captured on cellphone cameras and then shared across social media. In a 30-second clip posted to Facebook, a man in a blue shirt could be seen running toward an ongoing altercation between a man and two women. The two men then engaged in a scuffle, resulting in the pair falling to the ground.

As this transpired, people nearby attempted to defuse the situation between the two women, with others off-camera indicating that that they could see one of the men attempting to stab the other.

CSP Cash said investigations are ongoing and police will update the public as more information becomes available.