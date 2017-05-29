Foulkes: No Work Permits Where Bahamians Are Qualified For Job

By TANEKA THOMPSON
PRIME Minister Dr Hubert Minnis has directed government officials to ensure that no foreigner should get a work permit where there are qualified Bahamians to fill that position, Minister of Labour Dion Foulkes said yesterday.
Speaking about the Free National Movement’s position on the issue yesterday, Mr Foulkes said the Minnis administration is committed to maximising Bahamian employment where possible adding that the government is in talks with the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) for a $20m loan for apprenticeship and workforce training.
Mr Foulkes made the comments as a guest on the 96.9 FM show The Political Review with host Quincy Parker yesterday.
Senator Foulkes said since assuming his post after the May 10 election, he has been “very strict” in approving labour certificates for work permits and has denied or deferred many of them.
“The prime minister has given me directions to ensure that no foreigner gets a permit where there is a Bahamian available to do the job,” Mr Foulkes told the show’s host.
“I have given directions to the director of labour and we are represented on the Immigration Board and no work permit can be issued without what is commonly known as a labour certificate, we call them notice of vacancies, unless there is a heads of agreement between the government and the developers or owners of a resort that says the general manager, financial officer or somebody else you can get work permits for them.
“For example, Atlantis has an agreement where they are capped off with a certain number of permits . . . normally if you have an investor come in he would want persons that he has been working with to enhance his investment and that is understandable. But where that is not the case we have to ensure, because we have a serious unemployment problem, and it goes back to what was in the Speech from the Throne, we are going to begin a massive training and retraining programme.
“We are in negotiations with the IDB now to secure a $20m loan to concentrate on hard skills development and training and apprenticeship.”
When asked about the perception that this may mean no more work permits will be given under this administration, Mr Foulkes said: “We will implement our policy and wherever there is a Bahamian who is qualified to do the job and a foreigner or an expat is applying for that position, we will refuse the application.”
He added that in many cases, however, members of the public may assume an expat is in the country on a work permit, when in fact the person has married a Bahamian and has permanent residence with the right to work in the Bahamas.
Mr Foulkes also referred to a recent incident where he had to refuse a request from a hotel because there are unemployed Bahamians who can fill the position where a foreign worker was being sought.
“We had an application from a major hotel for a food and beverage director. I declined it, because there are Bahamians who are trained in food and beverage in this country who are unemployed and we know who they are and we are sending some of them to that hotel to be interviewed,” he said, adding that this incident happened about a week ago.
He said the Bahamas has adopted a policy that where a specialised foreigner is required, the government has mandated that the employer identify a Bahamian who has skills in that area to train for this post for a period of time to learn the skill and eventually take over the post from the foreign worker.
He admitted that the government has to be more vigilant in regard to the work permit process, adding that employers often try to come up with different schemes to get around protocol.
“Now what some of the companies do, they put criteria in it (job vacancies) that makes it almost impossible for a Bahamian to meet that criteria or very few Bahamians. What we do in those cases is we call the persons in and they have to demonstrate to us why they are doing that. For example, say you want a front desk manager at one of the hotels, but (the candidate) must be fluent in four languages. That’s absolutely ridiculous. What that means is they have somebody at their head office who speaks four languages and they want to bring to Nassau.”
Mr Foulkes held the post of minister of labour in the last Ingraham administration.
BahamasForBahamians 5 hours, 14 minutes ago
Wow in 2017 - is this being heralded as a new initiative?
This has been standard since Loftus Roker was in cabinet. (Pindlings Cabinet to bring to reality)
Hubert Ingraham moved away from this philosophy paving the way for the PLP to win an election on the grounds of "Believing in Bahamians in 2012".
This article highlights Dion Foulkes' disconnect from the general populace.
His first talking point is an initiative that has been so well carried in the past term, that it is not an issue of the day. This is what happens when you appoint someone who is not involved with the day to day life of the political affairs of this country.
Newsflash Dion: The top issues in the Min. of Labour are all industrial. Leave the rest to Brent at The Ministry of Immigration..
Adrian Gibson would've done so much better in this post. -Sigh
Who advised Hubert Minnis in the selection of these cabinet posts?
TalRussell 5 hours, 2 minutes ago
Comrade BahamasForBahamians, Papa Hubert, or so I'm told, had a designer's satchel he carried with him on his quick flight over to China, full of 5000 work permits for Chinese nationals. Papa, or so I am told, instructed Brent...here Brent to just hurry-up and sign these 5000 work permits - don't ask me no questions, okay?
Comrade does you has any idea how long takes sign your signature 5000 times - while the PM is standing in your office waiting?
BahamasForBahamians 4 hours, 57 minutes ago
Exactly my point.
Dion is ten years behind with this rhetoric.
Bahamians would've appreciated this message in a 2007 Cabinet when work permits were given to Jose Cartelone and 5,000 chinese.
In addition to the fact, that his first opportunity behind a microphone he uses the word 'borrow'. Seems like a common trait among the incoming cabinet ministers.
This is very unusual when the election was won on the premise of recovering government funds that have been stolen.... so that we can curb the additional borrowing, taxation and spending.
This appears to be a complete opposite of campaign promises.. ALREADY
banker 4 hours, 17 minutes ago
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LI3tSF7E5VU
DDK 5 hours, 11 minutes ago
“We are in negotiations with the IDB now to secure a $20m loan to concentrate on hard skills development and training and apprenticeship.”
WHY DO WE KEEP TALKING ABOUT BORROWING MORE MONEY? EVERY WHERE YOU LOOK, SOME MINISTER OR THE OTHER WANTS TO BORROW MILLIONS.
Publius 4 hours, 55 minutes ago
And every year or every other year this same loan is issued. What changes with the skill set of our workforce? Nothing. The IDB is making a killing off member countries with these loans year after year.
DDK 3 hours, 31 minutes ago
Right you are.
Publius 1 hour, 58 minutes ago
As soon as successive governments get in, their favorite word becomes "borrow". While some borrowing would inevitably take place, it is also the easy and lazy way out of governance in many cases.
cmiller 5 hours, 4 minutes ago
This is not a new concept, but has never been taken seriously. A school like Lyford Cay School brings in foreign teachers to teach PE, Music, and Art. Really??????
Publius 4 hours, 54 minutes ago
Those will continue to be approved no doubt.
ohdrap4 4 hours, 36 minutes ago
these schools also pay crap, and Bahamainas can find something better.
the newbie english teachers take a contract to play on the beach and eat ramen noodles for three years then they go gladly back home.
sheeprunner12 2 hours, 32 minutes ago
That is where the special interests in the country will continue to bully the government ................. Who sends their children to Tamberly, QC, LIS, St. Andrew's & Lyford Cay etc.???? .................. Then follow the money/status
BahamasForBahamians 4 hours, 52 minutes ago
Interesting change of mind by the FNM since 2013:
FNM: blocking permits will affect nation's economy
TalRussell 4 hours, 43 minutes ago
Comrades! Why in the hell would PM Minnis thinks it smart to have appointed Crown Ministers to head ministries - whose annual budget in less than $5 to $10 million dollars.
I have a sister who operates a medium sized business generating several millions dollars year in revenue and she is the Substantive Crown Minister, Junior State Minister, Parliamentary Secretary, Permanent Secretary, Police Chauffeur, her own Bodyguard (unarmed), and she had buy her own car and pay the rental, lights bill and staff for her office.
Economist 4 hours, 42 minutes ago
If we are to improve the economy we MUST change our immigration policy.
This is the same stuff that has been holding us back for years.
TalRussell 4 hours, 38 minutes ago
Comrade Economist, as a member CARICOM - why do we even need work permits? Just maybe going the way of 'open borders' is the real economic future for the Bahamaland to take advantage of?
Do you know that neither the PLP or red Shirts, ever mentioned immigration once during the 2017 general election campaign?
How wrong we were to have thoughts that a vote for the DNA would be a vote for the PLP?
proudloudandfnm 4 hours, 11 minutes ago
Another loan for training.
What happened to BTVI, NTI, UOB????
This FNM reminds me a little too much of the PLP....
OldFort2012 3 hours, 49 minutes ago
If you really want Bahamians to get jobs: EDUCATE THEM PROPERLY!!! Everything else is a gimmick, for public consumption only.
ThisIsOurs 3 hours, 47 minutes ago
Shortsighted. Some of these companies want their people in place simply as a matter of trust. They want their people looking after their interest. I don't believe there's anything sinister in that, but you have to take that into your policy as well. How many of these type positions will you allow and in what areas?
Nuway 1 hour, 13 minutes ago
Old Fort2012, Bahamians are educated and quite qualified for many of these jobs already and in fact can do them much better than the expats who are blocking them.
