Foulkes: No Work Permits Where Bahamians Are Qualified For Job

PRIME Minister Dr Hubert Minnis has directed government officials to ensure that no foreigner should get a work permit where there are qualified Bahamians to fill that position, Minister of Labour Dion Foulkes said yesterday.

Speaking about the Free National Movement’s position on the issue yesterday, Mr Foulkes said the Minnis administration is committed to maximising Bahamian employment where possible adding that the government is in talks with the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) for a $20m loan for apprenticeship and workforce training.

Mr Foulkes made the comments as a guest on the 96.9 FM show The Political Review with host Quincy Parker yesterday.

Senator Foulkes said since assuming his post after the May 10 election, he has been “very strict” in approving labour certificates for work permits and has denied or deferred many of them.

“The prime minister has given me directions to ensure that no foreigner gets a permit where there is a Bahamian available to do the job,” Mr Foulkes told the show’s host.

“I have given directions to the director of labour and we are represented on the Immigration Board and no work permit can be issued without what is commonly known as a labour certificate, we call them notice of vacancies, unless there is a heads of agreement between the government and the developers or owners of a resort that says the general manager, financial officer or somebody else you can get work permits for them.

“For example, Atlantis has an agreement where they are capped off with a certain number of permits . . . normally if you have an investor come in he would want persons that he has been working with to enhance his investment and that is understandable. But where that is not the case we have to ensure, because we have a serious unemployment problem, and it goes back to what was in the Speech from the Throne, we are going to begin a massive training and retraining programme.

“We are in negotiations with the IDB now to secure a $20m loan to concentrate on hard skills development and training and apprenticeship.”

When asked about the perception that this may mean no more work permits will be given under this administration, Mr Foulkes said: “We will implement our policy and wherever there is a Bahamian who is qualified to do the job and a foreigner or an expat is applying for that position, we will refuse the application.”

He added that in many cases, however, members of the public may assume an expat is in the country on a work permit, when in fact the person has married a Bahamian and has permanent residence with the right to work in the Bahamas.

Mr Foulkes also referred to a recent incident where he had to refuse a request from a hotel because there are unemployed Bahamians who can fill the position where a foreign worker was being sought.

“We had an application from a major hotel for a food and beverage director. I declined it, because there are Bahamians who are trained in food and beverage in this country who are unemployed and we know who they are and we are sending some of them to that hotel to be interviewed,” he said, adding that this incident happened about a week ago.

He said the Bahamas has adopted a policy that where a specialised foreigner is required, the government has mandated that the employer identify a Bahamian who has skills in that area to train for this post for a period of time to learn the skill and eventually take over the post from the foreign worker.

He admitted that the government has to be more vigilant in regard to the work permit process, adding that employers often try to come up with different schemes to get around protocol.

“Now what some of the companies do, they put criteria in it (job vacancies) that makes it almost impossible for a Bahamian to meet that criteria or very few Bahamians. What we do in those cases is we call the persons in and they have to demonstrate to us why they are doing that. For example, say you want a front desk manager at one of the hotels, but (the candidate) must be fluent in four languages. That’s absolutely ridiculous. What that means is they have somebody at their head office who speaks four languages and they want to bring to Nassau.”

Mr Foulkes held the post of minister of labour in the last Ingraham administration.