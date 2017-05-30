Five Years And No Disclosures

By AVA TURNQUEST
Tribune Chief Reporter
aturnquest@tribunemedia.net
DESPITE repeated calls for parliamentarians to submit annual financial declarations as mandated by law, Public Disclosure Commission (PDC) Chairman Myles Laroda said yesterday that there is a handful of officials who did not make a single disclosure for the entire five-year term of the Christie administration.
Mr Laroda would not disclose the list of delinquent politicians but noted that they included members of both the former governing party, the Progressive Liberal Party, and the Free National Movement, which served as the Official Opposition until the May 10 general election.
Present and former parliamentarians and senators, along with senior public officers, are required to submit their disclosures to the PDC by March each year.
Yesterday, Mr Laroda underscored the critical need to bolster the independence of the PDC, which he explained did not have the “teeth” needed to hold officials accountable for non-compliance.
“There were certain members who didn’t disclose at all for the whole five-year period and as a commission we felt that both the PM and leader of opposition should be notified,” he said. “That was totally disrespectful of the process where we have leaders of the country who don’t feel they should have to disclose. You should lead by example.
“The former leaders they were all compliant but there were some members on both sides who did not declare at all.”
According to the Public Disclosure Act, a summary of the declarations shall be published in a gazette and any person who does not comply with the law is liable to a fine not exceeding $10,000 or imprisonment of not more than two years.
Since his transfer to the post in 2015, Mr Laroda said the commission has written numerous letters to delinquent officials, and even wrote to former Prime Minister Perry Christie and then Official Opposition Leader Dr Hubert Minnis seeking an intervention.
“We’re not an independent office,” he said, “and we basically have no teeth. We can do nothing else other than write to the leader. We don’t even gazette the disclosures, it’s sent to the Cabinet Office and they’re responsible for that. We have no budget.
“We should show respect for our institutions. The vast majority have declared and consistently but there are a small number of those that are only done partially, and then a smaller number yet who did not declare at all and that was very frustrating.
“We took the position that we would write them,” he said, “and in some cases I would have phoned myself, or if I saw them out would remind them in person.”
Mr Laroda was transferred to the PDC from the Gaming Board, where he served as a director. His appointment is up in June, and he told The Tribune that he was open to staying on in the post if asked for the sake of continuity.
In last week’s Speech from the Throne, legislation was promised to amend the Public Disclosure Act to include a campaign finance component and allow for a matter to be referred to an independent prosecutor.
Comments
TalRussell 3 hours, 43 minutes ago
Comrades! What in the hell is with this nonsense that that you are not prepared to release the names of the PUBIC OFFICIALS OFFENDERS who have failed to file financial disclosures?
i have long been demanding to know why and how anyone required file financial disclosures can get away with not filing as required, and not a single prime minister have taken action.... Maybe it has something do with the PM's themselves, haven't always followed the financial disclosure rules.
Just because you're no longer in office, doesn't mean you can continue to avoid the filing of any and all mandatory yearly disclosures you failed to file whilst in office. There can be no excuses for not filing as required by the law. Your asses should be promptly arrested, charged, tried and if found guilty - sent to jail for 2-years.... and it shouldn't matter the colours your political parties t-shirts.
DDK 3 hours, 29 minutes ago
Clear as can be Comrade!!!
TalRussell 3 hours, 19 minutes ago
Comrade DDK, maybe you better understand why I turn to my morning Whisky - cause it makes me want testify about such lawlessness going on by our government officials - elected and appointed - and in full sight right under the watchful eyes of more than one Rt. Honourable Prime Minister.
PM Minnis, it's your turn see what action you will take - right after you stop being a major landlord to the very government you head.
ThisIsOurs 3 hours, 21 minutes ago
This seems like a no brainer. You can't be nominated if you don't have a declaration. Easy. As to senior officials there should be an equally onerous disincentive for not declaring. No increments, no promotions, no perks and for each year without declaration they get demerits, things are removed.
TalRussell 3 hours, 8 minutes ago
Comrade Public Disclosure Commission Chairman Myles Laroda, if you give me a complete list of the names of the financial disclosures LAW BREAKERS - I can call CRIME STOPPERS hotline in Toronto, Canada - and collect a ton of REWARD MONIES for turning the culprits in.
I swear to my Sweet Jesus, I will make the call to Toronto Canada!
Well_mudda_take_sic 3 hours, 6 minutes ago
Minnis should be immediately directing the Public Disclosure Commission Chairman to publish in one or more editions of the local newspapers the names of all those politicians, whether they be FNM or PLP, who were noncompliant with their disclosure requirements at anytime during the five years preceding the recent general election. The public has a right to know who they are and Minnis has repeatedly promised his government would be the most transparent one the Bahamas has ever had. Well Dr. Minnis, it's high time for you to start making good on your transparency commitment. After all, as you so very fondly like to put it: "It's the people's time!" That being the case, get on with naming and shaming all of these present and past politicians who obviously do not respect and abide by the rule of law. We have every right to know who they are, even though several of them now hold key positions within your own government.
TalRussell 3 hours, 2 minutes ago
Comrade Well_mudda-take-cic, why limit to 5-years. I say we take down ALL financial disclosures OFFENDERS. To limit to just the previous 5-years is to play politics with the law.
lkalikl 1 hour, 37 minutes ago
Fook the motherfooking PLP and fook the FNM if they don't fix it immediately!
TalRussell 1 hour, 19 minutes ago
Comrades! Corruption [was] and [will] exist!
In the Bahamaland - it's considered similar to how a well run franchise operates.... In short order everybody will soon know how much you have to pay and to whom?
Some the people red connected - actually may have been the original inventors the 'under-da-table' franchise payment system. The biggest difference between the PLP's and Reds, is the reds knows how to better manage it on a scale that no PLP {well almost no PLP] have ever been able to enjoy - and not show-off as much.
Amen!
sheeprunner12 7 minutes ago
The FNM promised transparency and accountability ............ Let us start with the Public Disclosure Office ........ Mr. Minnis, please publish the names of ALL of the offenders of the past FIVE years ............ Let the chips fall where they may ...... And loose the handcuffs of this Office as well, and let it hold the MPs accountable instead of having to get permission from the OPM
