Senior Nib Officials Put On Leave

By Taneka Thompson

Tribune News Editor

SENIOR officials from the National Insurance Board have been told to take their take vacation leave effective today as the Minnis administration prepares to audit the government agency, well-placed sources confirmed to The Tribune yesterday.

This newspaper was also informed that Sir Baltron Bethel, senior policy advisor to former Prime Minister Perry Christie, has been sent home from the Office of the Prime Minister.

At the Nassau Insurance Board (NIB), Cecile Williams-Bethel, senior deputy director of operations, Theresa Burrows, NIB senior deputy director of business support and administration, and Dr Baldwin Carey were given letters on Monday asking them to take their vacations effective from today.

A fourth official said to be out of office yesterday — Deputy Director of IT Raymond Wells — also will be asked to take his vacation leave once he returns to office, The Tribune was reliably informed.

However there is no suggestion or proof that the officials in question engaged in any impropriety.

“The government is going to audit some areas, including NIB and some senior officers of the board were asked to take vacation until we address the issues, that’s not unusual,” a well placed source, who did not want to be named, said.

“That doesn’t mean that they are engaged or involved in anything, we just asked them to take vacation until (the audit is complete).”

The source could not say when the audit will begin.

As for Sir Baltron, this newspaper was told the decision to place him on leave was made because he is a political appointee hired to specifically advise Mr Christie.

Sir Baltron will not return to the Office of the Prime Minister, this newspaper was told.

In late 2012, the Christie administration launched a forensic investigation into allegations against then suspended NIB Director Algernon Cargill and fired NIB Chairman Gregory Moss.

It was later revealed that the probe cost the government $861,606.

Mr Cargill was fired from NIB in May 2013. In the midst of the controversy, he filed a lawsuit against Mr Moss and NIB.

Although several accusations were made against Mr Moss and Mr Cargill, no one ever faced any charges in connection with the allegations.

Earlier this month, the newly elected Minnis administration announced that forensic audits will take place on the Urban Renewal Department, the Bahamas Agriculture and Marine Science Institute and the Bank of the Bahamas.

The statement also said audits will be carried out on other government ministries and programmes.

Minister of State for the Public Service and National Insurance Brensil Rolle could not be reached for comment yesterday.