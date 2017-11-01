Btc Urged To Rethink Job Cuts

By SANCHESKA DORSETT

Tribune Staff Reporter

Sdorsett@tribunemedia.net

THE government is working with management at the Bahamas Telecommunications Company and union officials with the hope of resolving the conflict for more than 100 employees who are allegedly being forced to sign new contracts or face termination, according to Labour Minister Dion Foulkes.

Meanwhile Bahamas Communications and Public Officers Union (BCPOU) President Bernard Evans said the union has written to BTC asking for an extended deadline before a decision is made. Speaking with reporters before heading into a Cabinet meeting yesterday, Mr Foulkes said while he does not have “full carriage” of the situation, he has met with Mr Evans and the management of BTC in an attempt to resolve the situation.

On Monday Mr Evans told The Tribune BTC had threatened to terminate contracts with 147 workers if they did not sign a new agreement by 1pm on Tuesday.

Mr Evans said at the time the employees have all agreed to “stand their ground” and not sign the new contracts until they have “proper representation” and time to renegotiate.

He said the employees accepted voluntary separation packages (VSOP) from BTC some time ago, under the guise that they “could become entrepreneurs”.

However, he said two years later, BTC seems to be “going back on their word”.

Yesterday Mr Evans said the union has sent a letter to the management at BTC asking for an extended deadline as well as a “meeting of the minds”. He said so far, he has received no response.

Mr Evans also said he has not heard of anyone being terminated yet but fears the firings could come.

“Right now, we are waiting for a response from BTC but I know they are refusing to allow BCPOU to be recognised as the bargaining agent for the employees,” Mr Evans said yesterday.

“However, a letter was drafted and sent to BTC, petitioning them and letting them know about the concerns the workers have. There have been no discussions and the employees want to go through everything item by item. So hopefully they will be allowed go through the contract, item by item. The deadline for the employees to sign the contract was at 1pm and we sent the letter before then so we are just waiting on BTC to respond. We do anticipate to hear from them.”

The Tribune contacted the management at BTC but no calls were returned up to press time.

Mr Foulkes said he hopes the situation can be resolved quickly and in everyone’s best interest.

“The board at BTC and the management team have made certain decisions with respect to a certain group of employees and I spoke with Mr Evans who is the spokesman for that group and I will speak with him again this evening (Tuesday) to see what extent we can bring a resolution to the matter,” Mr Foulkes said.

“I am trying to get full carriage of it, at this time I do not know what all the issues are, it came to my attention on Friday but I think we can get it resolved. I am going to speak with them again and I am hopeful we will get it resolved. We (the government) are going to explore some options but I would be premature if I announce that now,” Mr Foulkes added.

On Monday, Mr Evans explained the situation.

“About two years ago, 147 employees in the technical field were made to accept voluntary separation packages and were told that BTC would outsource the department,” the union leader told The Tribune. “They were also encouraged to form into a company and BTC would give them the contract to perform the same services.

“At the time, the union negotiated that the workers would continue to make salaries until they put together the company and BTC was able to prepare the RFP. Well, two companies emerged from among those persons, however two years later BTC took the RFP off the table and now they want to change the terms and conditions of the agreement and sign a new deed of release and have a new contract.”