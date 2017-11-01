Defence Force Marine Called To The Bar

ROYAL Bahamas Defence Force Commodore Tellis Bethel, his executive command team and other members of the RBDF have extended congratulations to Woman Marine Tamika Davis, one of several people who were called to the Bahamas Bar on Friday October 27.

Ms Davis joined the RBDF on January 12, 2013. She joins a growing cadre of officers and marines who were called to the Bahamas Bar during their tenure in the RBDF after attaining their law degrees, including Lieutenant Commander Floyd Moxey, Senior Lieutenant Shawn Adderley, Leading Seaman Angelo Whitfield and Able Woman Marine Akeyra Saunders. Other officers who were called to the bar during their tenure, but have since retired, include Commander Loren Klein and the present Minister of Foreign Affairs Lieutenant Commander Darren Henfield.

Halson Moultrie, speaker of the House of Assembly, presented Ms Davis’s petition and robed her. She previously served in the Prosecution Office of the RBDF and currently assists in the office of the staff officer of legal affairs.

Other lawyers called to the Bahamas Bar on Friday include: Morgan Curry; Rashied Edgecombe; Dominique Farmer; Cyd Ferguson; Jayel Gibson; Palincia Hunter; Fania Joseph; Perry McHardy Jr; Janessa Murray; Raven Rolle; Denisha Smith; Ciji Smith-Curry; Latia Williams and Berchel Wilson, according to a public notice.

