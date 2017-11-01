0

Nurse Dies After Collapsing During Shift

As of Wednesday, November 1, 2017

photo

Melvina Clarke

By SANCHESKA DORSETT

Tribune Staff Reporter

sdorsett@tribunemedia.net

A NURSE died yesterday afternoon at the Princess Margaret Hospital shortly after collapsing at a community clinic during her shift, The Tribune understands.

The nurse, identified as Melvina Clarke, lost consciousness while working at the Flamingo Gardens Clinic. She was rushed to hospital where she died a short time after her arrival. When contacted, Health Minister Dr Duane Sands confirmed the nurse’s death, but could not provide any additional information.

