Carnival Corporation: Staff On Private Cays Are Mostly Bahamian

By AVA TURNQUEST

Tribune Chief Reporter

aturnquest@tribunemedia.net

THE Carnival Corporation has claimed staff on its private cays are mostly Bahamian in response to industry claims of an increasing trend of employing foreign workers.

Chief Communications Officer Roger Frizzell responded to a Tribune inquiry sent to the Florida-Caribbean Cruise Association (FCCA).

"For Princess Cay, 100 per cent of the 85 positions we employ are Bahamian," he said.

"For Half Moon Cay, 90 per cent of our 147 employees are Bahamian.

"Our preference is to always hire Bahamians, but there are unique skill sets required for some specific positions that occasionally require us to expand our job search criteria."

Workers

Over the last month, The Tribune received numerous allegations from industry workers over hiring practices on privately-owned islands. It was claimed jobs are not tendered and foreign workers are increasingly being brought in to do entry-level work, as well as tour guides and other tour operations.

The companies identified are: Disney - Castaway Cay, Holland American Cruise Line/Carnival - Half Moon Cay, Royal Caribbean - Coco Cay, Norwegian Cruise Line - Great Stirrup Cay, and Mediterranean Shipping Company - Ocean Cay.

The FCCA circulated the Tribune's inquiry to its member lines.

The Tribune also questioned the association about its stance on discharge, a long standing and global environmental concern.

Yesterday, Mr Frizzell said: "As to your question on discharge, our company meets and exceeds all local and international standards."

Last year, Princess Cruise Lines pleaded guilty to seven felony charges stemming from its deliberate pollution of the seas and intentional acts to cover it up, according to the US Department of Justice.

Princess, a Carnival Corporation subsidiary, was fined a $40 million penalty- the largest-ever criminal penalty involving deliberate vessel pollution - and also pleaded guilty to charges related to illegal dumping of oil contaminated waste from the Caribbean Princess cruise ship.