$800k Deal Days Before Election

DAYS before the 2017 general election, the Christie administration renewed Sir Baltron Bethel’s contract as a senior policy advisor and consultant in the Office of the Prime Minister and Ministry of Tourism nearly a year before it was set to expire and increased his salary, agreeing to pay him $800,000 over a four-year period. This is according to documents tabled in the House of Assembly by Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis yesterday.

When this contract is compared with an earlier three-year contract dated May 19, 2015 and effective May 14, 2015, no justification for a salary increase was apparent. The 2015 agreement showed the former advisor was initially to be paid $140,000 for the same duties outlined in the new 2017 contract.

Dr Minnis also tabled the contractual agreements of Theresa Burrows and Cecile Williams-Bethel, two National Insurance Board executives, each with salaries of $125,000 per annum and a yearly duty allowance of $9,000.

Mrs Burrows, a consultant/senior deputy director of business support services, signed her contract on May 4 of this year, to take effect from May 21, 2018.

Mrs Williams-Bethel was engaged as consultant/senior deputy director of operations with effect from June 5, 2012 to June 4, 2017 and extended from June 5, 2017 to August 20, 2021.

In each of these three instances, Dr Minnis said none of the contracts would be honoured, adding they could “take me to court” over the agreements.

“Mr Speaker, I was very happy to hear the member for Cat Island the leader of the opposition (Philip “Brave” Davis is) saying that he will practice zero tolerance and therefore I am delighted you are now with us. If that is so, I am certain that you would not have agreed with what was done,” Dr Minnis said during his contribution to the government’s amendment to create an Office of the Director of Public Prosecution.

“A contract was signed for a particular individual. The contract was expiring next year May of 2018. It’s at least $200,000 for one person (and) was expiring, listen carefully now because if you believe in zero tolerance you don’t believe in this.

“May 2018 the contract was expiring. On the 4th of May of this year you signed a new contract for the individual, which was not expiring until May of next year, but you said this new contract would be effective from the 21st of May next year.

“So I know that you don’t believe in this and therefore I won’t honour it.”

Dr Minnis also said, referring to Sir Baltron’s contract: “(Another) contract was expired June 5 this year. But hours before election, he signed a new contract for the individual for about $800,000 in salary.

“And I know he (Mr Davis) don’t believe in zero tolerance. So I said to them that I am not going to honour it.

“Take me to court because there is pain and suffering and you are going to give one person $800,000? But you know why I want it to be taken to court? So that everything can come out and all the other cases I could bring forth.

“Mr Speaker let me say we will establish a committee to review all salary structures of government entities, the (Public) Hospitals Authority, National Insurance (Board), the airport etc.

“I don’t see how you could give one individual $800,000.

“I only want to put the nation on notice, the time has come when individuals are being paid by that government up to $800,000 (but) members of Parliament are being paid $28,000.

“I want to put the country on notice that at the next budget I will come forth with a pay increase for the members of Parliament,” the prime minister continued.

According to Dr Minnis, on April 24, 2017, Sir Baltron signed a contract from Permanent Secretary Charles Albury “agreeing to extend” the current contract which was to expire May 14, 2018.

Mr Albury wrote that this contract would go on for a further period of two years, effective, May 14, 2018.

The agreement read: “Additionally, having regard to the expanded services you are providing, it has further been agreed to increase your fixed salary to $200,000 per annum with effect from January 1, 2016.

“In addition, you will receive paid medical insurance for you and your spouse and have provision of an automobile. A gratuity of 15 percent of your salary is payable on successful completion of your contract.”

In addition, all expenses relating to approved travel, inclusive of air fare, hotel accommodation and per diem necessary to the successful execution of Sir Baltron’s duties were to be governed by the extant policy of the Ministry of Tourism.