A Comic's View: Has Pm Forgotten Debacle Of The Fnm Convention?

By INIGO 'NAUGHTY' ZENICAZELAYA

PRIME Minister Dr Hubert Minnis knocked the Progressive Liberal Party for its “chaotic” national convention, saying if the opposition party could not properly pull off an internal event, it cannot lead the country.

While addressing the Free National Movement members at the party’s meritorious council members (MCM) ball at the Atlantis resort on Saturday night, Dr Minnis said: “Like 1992, 2017 was a major defeat for a deeply corrupt PLP that bankrupted our country and brought our country to the brink of disaster. It was a defeat for a party more interested in greed than public service, a party that put their own selfish interests ahead of the interests of the Bahamian people.

“We were given an extraordinary mandate for reform. The parallels between 1992 and 2017 are extraordinary.

“Once again, the Free National Movement has the awesome responsibility to rescue an economy that was on the brink of collapse. We must restore the good name, international reputation and public finances of the Bahamas. Once again, our task is to clean up the mess and pervasive corruption that was bankrupting our democracy and the Public Treasury. Once again, we must be the beacon of hope, economic opportunity, social progress and social justice.

“Dear brothers and sisters: The PLP cannot change. The PLP will not change.

“Look at the chaotic convention they had last week. If they can’t run a convention, they certainly can’t lead a country.”

Dr Minnis played on the pull no punches, brutally honest critique that Monique Pindling, daughter of former Prime Minister and PLP Leader Sir Lynden Pindling, unleashed at the PLP’s convention last Monday night.

“The daughter of Sir Lynden told the PLP what the FNM had been saying for years about the last PLP government. Her indictment of the PLP is clear and compelling. Sadly, the PLP cannot and will not change, especially given their leader,” Dr. Minnis said.

Okay, stop the tape, I can’t take anymore. Too much hypocrisy and irony in one dose can be potentially dangerous for a comedian.

WATCHING MONIQUE

First of all, why are you studying Monique Pindling’s address at the PLP National Convention so keenly, Dr Minnis?

Agreed, one must keep abreast of the opposition’s doings.

However, I’m sure there are other ways to collect data and info on the present Opposition that would allow you to get to work on delivering one of the myriad of “campaign promises” that you and your government has failed to deliver on, Dr Minnis.

Don’t get me wrong, considering that you are challenged from time to time, with public speaking, speeches and the like, I get your admiration for Ms Pindling’s speech. It was most certainly powerful and timely. I can see it being a “teachable moment” for you.

Now, if your “speech watching” leads to you improving on your “speech game” and indirectly leads to better speeches and more frequent addresses to the media and nation from yourself, as well as informing us of the delivery on some of those (thus far) failed campaign promises, then by all means, watch away, Dr Minnis.

TEMPORARY AMNESIA

Secondly, it appears we need a doctor for the good doctor. It’s obvious Dr Minnis must be suffering from amnesia.

In a “nutshell” how could Dr Minnis so easily forget “Loretta and the Starfish Crew”?

“The Vote of No Confidence” and the debacle that was the FNM Convention?

It could only be amnesia!

Truly, in some cases, the more things change, the more they remain the same.