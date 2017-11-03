Four Women Jailed After Airport Drug Seizures

By NICO SCAVELLA

Tribune Staff Reporter

nscavella@tribunemedia.net

FOUR women were collectively sentenced to two years and nine months in prison after pleading guilty to multiple drug related charges allegedly stemming from separate drug seizures at the Lynden Pindling International Airport earlier this week.

Ashley Rolle, 24, and Keithra Stubbs, 23, were both sentenced to six months in prison and fined $4,000 dollars after pleading guilty to conspiracy to export dangerous drugs, and fined $2,500 or six months in prison for pleading guilty to possession of dangerous drugs with intent to supply concerning an October 31 incident.

Should the $4,000 fine not be paid, Magistrate Jeanine Weech-Gomez said, they will serve an additional six months at the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services (BDCS).

Rolle, who was further charged with possession of dangerous drugs with intent to supply, and taking preparatory steps to export dangerous drugs, was further given a $2,500 fine or six months in prison for the former charge, and six months for the latter charge, to run concurrently.

Meanwhile, Tanique Peet, 20, and Britney Davis-Evans, also 20, were both fined $6,000 or one year in prison for pleading guilty to conspiracy to possess dangerous drugs with intent to supply, and nine months in prison for pleading guilty to conspiracy to export dangerous drugs on October 31.

The sentences are to run concurrently if the fine is not paid.

Possession

Peet, who plead guilty to one count each of possession of dangerous drugs with intent to supply and taking preparatory steps to export dangerous drugs concerning an October 30 incident, was hit with a $10,000 fine or one year imprisonment for the former, and one year imprisonment for the latter, to run concurrently.

According to a summary of the facts read by the prosecution, on October 31 at around 7.15pm, and while at LPIA, Rolle was allegedly found with some 10 7/8 ounces of suspected cocaine contained in in two clear plastic packages, which were concealed under her clothes in her chest area.

At the time of the seizure, Rolle was allegedly Fort Lauderdale-bound on a JetBlue flight.

The prosecution further alleged that on October 30, Peet was found with some 2.5 pounds of suspected cocaine, with a street value of $21,000, sewn into her hair after presenting herself for inspection at pre-clearance at LPIA.

She also had on her person $403 in US and Bahamian currency which was seized as the suspected proceeds of crime.

She was booked to travel on a Delta Airlines flight en route to Atlanta, final destination Detroit.

Peet’s attorney Nathan Smith as well as Ian Cargill, Rolle’s and Stubbs’ attorney, each pleaded for the magistrate to exercise lenience on their clients, stating none of their clients have any previous convictions and plead guilty at the earliest convenience.

Mr Cargill in particular noted both of his clients are young mothers.

Pleas

However, Magistrate Weech-Gomez said while he accepted the pleas in mitigation by their counsel, she “can’t overlook” the actions and the four women and the type of drugs involved, thus sentencing them to imprisonment.

Meanwhile, five Flight Services employees were arraigned in a Magistrates Court yesterday stemming from a drug seizure last week.

Rudolph Mott, Phashad Arnette, Keito Ferguson, Philmore Cartwright, and Quinton Williams all stood before Chief Magistrate Joyann Ferguson-Pratt each facing several drug related charges in connection with an October 24 incident.

They each faced one count of possession of dangerous drugs with intent to supply, taking preparatory steps to export dangerous drugs, conspiracy to export dangerous drugs, and conspiracy to export dangerous drugs with intent to supply.

Mott faced an additional count of possession of dangerous drugs, after allegedly being found in possession of a quantity of marijuana on October 27.

Each of the men plead not guilty to the charges they were faced with.

The matter was adjourned to November 21 for a status hearing.