Minnis Overturns Citizenship Vote

By KHRISNA RUSSELL
Deputy Chief Reporter
krussell@tribunemedia.net
PRIME Minister Dr Hubert Minnis yesterday announced his administration’s intention to amend the Immigration Act to allow all Bahamian women the right to automatically transfer citizenship to their children regardless of where they are born.
And while stressing his administration will “not back down” regarding its December 31 deadline for illegal immigrants to leave the country, Dr Minnis also revealed a retired judge will head an independent commission which will be created to approve citizenship applications. Dame Joan Sawyer, The Tribune understands, is being considered to head this commission.
Just last year in the June 8 gender equality referendum, the electorate was asked whether they would support Bahamian women being afforded the same right as their male counterparts in being able to confer citizenship to children regardless of the county they were born.
However, this issue - the first of four questions in the vote - was overwhelmingly rejected. Of 83, 271 total votes cast for this question, 32,249 people voted ‘yes’ while 51,022 voted ‘no’.
“We know that there were four referendum (questions) that were brought to this country that have failed,” Dr Minnis told Parliament yesterday
“My government will make changes to the Immigration Act to ensure that all children born to Bahamian women, single or married, out of the Bahamas are automatically (conferred citizenship).”
Presently, those born in another country to a married Bahamian father are able to automatically receive Bahamian status, but not if the father is non-Bahamian and the mother is Bahamian. Instead, these children would have to apply to receive Bahamian citizenship.
This issue was also a component of the failed 2002 constitutional referendum.
The prime minister went on to blast critics of the government’s recently announced plan of aggressive pursuit and repatriation of undocumented migrants in the country after December 31.
Dr Minnis said it was disturbing that some who claimed to be concerned about human rights and the rule of law seemed to want to suspend laws pertaining certain immigration matters.
He said: “This government will continue from now until the end of the year to interdict and repatriate individuals here illegally. This means individuals from all countries be it black or white regardless. We will continue to enforce the rule of law. In our repatriation efforts, we will be humane and just.
“It is disturbing that some who claim to be concerned about human rights and the rule of law, seem to want to suspend the rule of law when it pertains to certain immigration matters,” Dr Minnis said.
“But let me say here that this government will not back down. All illegals are urged to leave voluntarily before because after December 31 we will aggressively pursue all illegals. We must be a nation of laws, not of personal fancies and extreme positions.
“I agree with those activists who have spoken and written of the need for the Bahamas to act in accordance with our Constitution, and the demands of human dignity and social justice, in the grant of residency and citizenship for eligible individuals,” the prime minister also said.
He continued: “To help advance this goal, my government will create an independent commission to approve applications for citizenship, in accord with the Constitution of the Bahamas.
“Mr Speaker I can say that this commission will be headed by a renowned prominent and distinguished retired justice of the court.
“Except for cases of national security, we will remove the approval of applications for citizenship from the Cabinet. We will continue to make the people’s government more transparent, more accountable and freer from corruption.”
The prime minister’s comments came as parliamentarians brought remarks regarding an amendment to the Constitution for the creation of an independent Office of the Director of Public Prosecution.
The amendment was passed in the House of Assembly yesterday and must now go on to the Senate for debate and passage.
bogart 5 hours, 44 minutes ago
Excellent. This is historic. Thank you Dr. Minnis Long over due that Bahamian women should have the same rights as Bahamian men.
Children should be brought in to have a claim on the assets of the pa also child support jail time for non supporting pa. Law should also protect wives from being raped by no good wutless men who fornicate all over wid loose women an some men and then come home an wan jump on he wife an some pastors tink dis ok cause they can quote scripture from times way back when Pharoah lived.
Its time. Its the womens time too.
DDK 4 hours, 2 minutes ago
Good deal, Doc! Excellent move. It IS fair. What's good for the gander..........
BahamasForBahamians 3 hours, 50 minutes ago
Not a good move at all - hubert opposed this move while in opposition. This would be the 9h matter he's flip flopped on since coming to power.
Signs of a weak leader. PGC must be advising him.
Naughtydread 3 hours, 31 minutes ago
So woman are second to men is what your trying to say?
BahamasForBahamians 3 hours, 2 minutes ago
I'm saying as opposition leader hubert vehemently opposed this and supported voting NO to this question.
The only thing that has changed is the side of the floor he sits on why so many U turns?
Sickened 3 hours, 28 minutes ago
Grow up B for B!
DonAnthony 3 hours, 46 minutes ago
Excellent move, long overdue. What a wonderful legacy this will be for the prime minister.
B_I_D___ 3 hours, 5 minutes ago
It's about time...shameful that it took this long!!
CatIslandBoy 3 hours, 3 minutes ago
This is certainly an historic move, and one that is long overdue. For those of you who claim that this PM has no balls, this move certainly disproves your line of BS.
Well_mudda_take_sic 2 hours, 15 minutes ago
It's got nothing to do with his gonads.....it's just outright arrogance!
DDK 1 hour, 15 minutes ago
Give it a rest, Mudda!
fenomenon7 2 hours, 49 minutes ago
Great news, but a rather misleading title to the story. Minnis is not overturning the citizenship vote. The citizenship vote was about amending the constitution. Minnis is amending the immigration act, which is what Dame Sawyer and other clergy said would be a wiser option since it would not require a referendum and a waste of time and money.
The fact that the former government did not simply amend the immigration act like Minnis just did to achieve the gender equality they were seeking, lends weight to the suspicions of the clergy that the referendum was not about gender equality but a cloaked attempt to pass bill 4 and open the door for same-sex legislation in accordance with UN requirements.
In the end, its a win/win for the majority of Bahamians, a big step toward gender equality has been taken by Minnis and the constitution remains unchanged and fears of a genderless society can rest for now.
Well_mudda_take_sic 2 hours, 32 minutes ago
Does the Dimwitted Doc even know that what he is proposing here can only be done through an amendment to the Constitution duly approved by way of a national referendum?! We have a PM who now foolishly thinks statute law trumps our Constitution. I just wish he would stop pointing that index finger of his.....we all know what kind of individual likes to point their index finger at others!
Cas0072 2 hours, 21 minutes ago
If single Bahamian men cannot pass on their citizenship as well, it is not a reversal of the referendum. At least it is not a full reversal. However, this is still good news. It made no sense to me that the children of illegal immigrants had more of a claim to Bahamian citizenship than the children of some Bahamians.
sheeprunner12 1 hour, 51 minutes ago
The referendum vote was against the PLP ......... a revenge against the webshops vote. But this is the right thing to do ......... Now what are they going to do about Article 14 (1)??????
Socrates 46 minutes ago
the man is saying if either of your parents is Bahamian, then so are you. sounds like sense to me. how could you only be a Bahamian if your daddy is one? what rubbish in the 21st century...
