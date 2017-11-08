Silver Airways Confirms Halt To Bimini Services

By NATARIO McKENZIE

Tribune Business Reporter

nmckenzie@tribunemedia.net

SILVER Airways yesterday said it was working with Bahamian authorities to resume flights into Bimini "as quickly and safely as possible", confirming it had suspended operations due to an inoperable fire truck.

Misty Pinson, director of public relations for the Fort Lauderdale-based airline, said in an e-mail to Tribune Business that Silver Airways had suspended its Bimini service, stating: "We are working with local authorities and other officials to resume operations as quickly and safely as possible."

Silver Airways operates seven non-stop flights per week to Bimini from Fort Lauderdale, with connecting service from Orlando, Tampa and Key West.

Dionisio D'Aguilar, minister of tourism, recently told Tribune Business that Silver Airways was refusing to fly into Bimini because the airport's fire engine is currently inoperable, and it deems the available equipment insufficient for the size of planes it operates.

The Minister said he hoped to resolve the situation by early this week through shipping a fire truck to the island from Treasure Cay, adding that the problems had no impact on Resorts World Bimini's recent decision to temporarily lay-off more than 150 staff.

Mr D'Aguilar also said he had requested preparation of a Cabinet 'minute paper' on the age and condition of fire trucks at every Bahamian airport, after a similar break down saw US airlines temporarily suspend all flights to Exuma last week.

He added that the Minnis administration hoped to upgrade the fire truck fleet through the Inter-American Development Bank's (IDB) $35 million Airport Infrastructure project, funding for which should be accessed within the next 30 days. The fire truck woes plaguing Exuma and Bimini are a microcosm of the multi-million dollar repairs and upgrades required at numerous Family Island airports to bring them into line with the standards set by the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) and other global watchdogs.

Bimini Chamber of Commerce president, Edward Reckley, told Tribune Business that the issue was a "concern".

"Tourism is the lifeline of the Family Islands, and if that is impacted there will obviously be a trickle down effect," he added. Mr Reckley said he hoped the issue would be resolved quickly.