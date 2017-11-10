Three Wanted In Connection With Bpl Fraud Investigations

Police are seeking the public's help in locating three men who are wanted for questioning in connection with the Bahamas Power and Light (BPL) fraud investigations.

Reno Bethel, a former employee of CIBC, is aged 34 and described as being 5’7”-5’10” tall with a medium build.

James Ruben Dean, a former accounts manager at BPL, is aged 21, and described as having a dark brown complexion and being 5’9”-5’11” tall with a medium build.

And Che-Toussaint Chase, a 35-year-old attorney at law, is described as having a dark brown complexion, being 5’7”-5’10” tall and having a slim build.

Anyone with information of the whereabouts of these three men are asked to call police immediately.