Is Minnis Becoming A New Mugabe?

EDITOR, The Tribune.

MY fellow Bahamians. Is it just me (I wish) or did we just elect a Bahamian Mugabe in charge of The Bahamas? A few weeks ago, I was just talking about our “new and improved” Prime Minister by the name of Hubert Minnis.

What a joke that turned out to be. I apologise to all and sundry that were in ear shot of that stupid statement that I made. But, in reality, you can’t blame me because he had me fooled also after making lies from the throne.

In the short time of only six months, this man and his band of merry men and women has caused most of the populace that voted for them to want to kick themselves for falling for this wolf in sheep clothing.

Hubert Minnis is acting like a dictator. Reporters can’t even ask him a legitimate question without the guy going off on them.

Keep it up, Minnis and I hope there will be no coverage from reporters of you. For the record I voted FNM but at the same time I did not vote for the FNM. As a born again Christian, I do not put my trust in no flesh and blood for the same reason.

I voted FNM just to get rid of the worst PM in Bahamian history. I did not vote FNM because I thought they would do a better job.

Our so-called elected leaders are not really true leaders of The Bahamas. They are followers of the United Nations. When the United Nations say jump, they ask how high? The United Nations is New World Order. This group of people do not have our best interest at heart.

They are forcing our leaders, under the threat of downgrading to pass all kinds foolish laws to make it hard for the Bahamian people to survive.

Do you really believe Perry Christie and those have what it takes to come up with VAT, or to come up with National Health Insurance? In your dreams. They came straight from the United Nations otherwise known as the United nothing.

For our sakes, Mr Minnis, turn back to the humble person you used to be before power got to your head. On this path that you have laid out, for sure, you WILL be a one term Prime Prime Minister.

FRANCIO SMITH

Nassau,

November 10, 2017.