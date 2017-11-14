Christian R&B Star Joins Nassau Women’S Retreat

By JEFFARAH GIBSON

Tribune Features Writer

jgibson@tribunemedia.net

The BET Sunday Best winner and Christian R&B singer Tasha Page-Lockhart will be visiting the Bahamas next week, joining the ranks of other leading women in the community for a special retreat.

The “Woman Behind the Business Retreat” is scheduled to be held November 24-28 at the Meliá Nassau Beach Resort following its postponement earlier this year due to Hurricane Irma. This year’s theme is “Strength, Strategy and Success: Your Toolkit to Sustainability”.

Mrs Page-Lockhart is expected to join speakers including Dr Melisa Hall, CEO of Global Empowerment Services; Gloria Goins, chief diversity and inclusion officer of the US’ Bon Secour Health System; Elaine Sands, former superintendent of the Royal Bahamas Police Force, and others.

Hailing from Detroit, Michigan, multi-talented vocalist Tasha Page-Lockhart was announced as the season six winner of Sunday Best, BET Network’s hit gospel singing competition executive produced by music icon Kirk Franklin. After weeks of deliberation by gospel superstar judges Yolanda Adams, CeCe Winans and Donnie McClurkin, Tasha was crowned the winner at the end of the 2013 season finale.

Mrs Page-Lockhart received a national recording contract with Kirk Franklin’s Fo Yo Soul/RCA Records, an inspirational music label focused on showcasing some of the genre’s most talented emerging artists and established performers. Franklin also worked closely with the singer on the release of her Fo Yo Soul debut album, “Here Right Now”, featuring the hit singles “Different” and “Faith Come Alive”.

Since the release of her, album Mrs Page-Lockhart has remained a force to be reckoned with in the gospel music industry, delivering electrifying performances on BET’s ‘Celebration of Gospel’, ‘Bobby Jones’, ‘106 & Park’, TV One, the Stellar Awards, and various other TV appearances. In March 2015, Tasha was awarded the Stellar Award for New Artist of the Year.

The upcoming five-day experience in Nassau which Mrs Page-Lockhart will be attending was crafted to address some of the many dilemmas women entrepreneurs face.

“It is our goal to send participants home feeling reinvigorated and strategically conscious to do business with their newfound international network of ladies,” organisers said.

The idea for the retreat came from American businesswoman Angel Livas, who, after launching her company DC Media Connection, realised there was a serious lack resources for startup businesses owned by women.

Prior to developing DC Media Connection, Ms Livas worked with senior-level executives at a multi-tier nonprofit organisation to translate complex messaging to optimise engagement opportunities. She oversaw six nationally syndicated talk radio shows and transitioned several of them into award-winning programmes. In 2014, she received a Gracie Award for a series that examined the impact of Alzheimer’s on not only the patient, but the caregiver.

“I would be lying if I said I wasn’t disappointed that the hurricane caused us to have to postpone the retreat...but I am grateful for the storm because it allowed us craft an even greater experience for participants,” said Ms Livas.

“The date change allowed us to bring in two dynamic speakers – one of which is a national recording artist from the United States, Tasha Page-Lockhart, the winner of BET’s Sunday Best Gospel competition.”

Ms Livas said the team is ecstatic to have Mrs Page-Lockhart as part of their line-up and closing ceremony, as she brings not only an entertainment element to the retreat but also an amazing testimony of how she overcame life’s obstacles and persevered.

Sessions for the retreat will cover topics such as “Are Your Dollars Making Sense”, “Taking a Seat at the Table”, “Mind your Business”, and “ Speak with Confidence, Act with Grace.”

Ms Livas believes the retreat will provide a tremendous amount of resources for women to move to the next level in their businesses. Whether they are interested in gaining practical marketing and social media skills, learning about women and wealth, or merely in need of hearing lessons from other women who have face a number of difficult situations and made it through, the retreat is the place to be, she promises.