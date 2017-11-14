Concerns Raised Over Pay For New Financial Secretary

By AVA TURNQUEST

LEADING accountant Gowon Bowe yesterday called on the government to clarify the fate of former Financial Secretary Simon Wilson amid concerns over the value of the contract awarded to his successor.

Mr Bowe said the lack of transparency surrounding Mr Wilson's removal, and his subsequent "limbo" status, did not engender confidence in the process or the government's commitment to reform.

He likened Mr Wilson's absence to the uncertainty surrounding former Commissioner of Police Ellison Greenslade earlier this year.

Meanwhile some senior civil servants, who did not want to be named, worry Mr Wilson's successor is being paid considerably more than he was and enjoying more benefits.

"The understanding certainly in the public sphere," Mr Bowe said, "is that he is right now on administrative leave or on vacation as he had a tremendous amount of accumulated time. I don't recall a formal statement from the government acknowledging his many years of service, recognising he is now departing or retiring or whatever has been agreed. For all of the personality discussions you can have, in reality he has been a very dedicated civil servant for many years. It is at least owed to him to be transparent."

It was suggested Mr Wilson would be transferred to the Central Bank, where former Financial Secretary John Rolle serves as governor. However, sources close to the matter have confirmed Mr Wilson is on leave and has not received any further directive.

Mr Bowe said: "If there is no other role that you want clarity and stability on it's the financial secretary, they hold the strings to the purse, while there are multiple agencies, the financial secretary is the primary person responsible for balancing the budget.

"It's been a sad silence, each person has strengths and weaknesses but I think that each person regardless of what their behaviour is, it's important each person is treated with respect and dignity. Sometimes there's an unintended consequence of coming across critical by silence as opposed to being very transparent about what is actually going to happen. If that's not the case it should be very clear, I don't fault the government for disengagement if that's the rationale then say so, there is no loss of dignity in saying I'm going in a different direction."

He said: "It would end all the speculation, mischief and idle chatter, which is distracting from the wider issue of is the economy moving the way we want it to be and more importantly are we seeing measurable results?"

According to sources, the contract value for the FS post has risen considerably, with the reported addition of benefits like housing and education allowances for incoming FS Marlon Johnson. However, officials have not confirmed this.

Yesterday, Mr Johnson declined comment on the details of his contract however, he confirmed he was hired as a Bahamian.

He also declined comment on speculation over his competency for the post.

Mr Johnson, former vice-president of sales and marketing at the Bahamas Telecommunications Company, was announced as the new financial secretary in September.

Before taking up the post, he served as chief sales marketing officer for a Belizean telecommunications company, Belize Telemedia Ltd.

According to a Cabinet minister, who yesterday spoke on the condition of anonymity, Mr Johnson had previous experience in the Ministry of Finance and was groomed for the FS role while in government.

However, a senior executive in the Ministry of Finance countered that the move has brought much consternation to the ministry as some feel Mr Johnson does not have the experience needed to fill the role, and his lack of tenure had slighted long serving public servants.

For his part, Mr Bowe said: "When we start talking about government and the technocrats in government, we should be saying what are the roles and responsibilities performed to them, what is the market value in the private sector, and are we attracting the best?

"I don't think it should be directed at individuals and a specific dollar amount. What would be the market value of similar type position then debate whether person engaged in the role fits the qualifications. There is a true question as it relates to the substantive post, the question would be how was it effectively advertised, what was the recruiting process in terms of evaluating persons that may have submitted resumes or interest, how was it vetted and ultimately selected."

Mr Bowe added: "The discussion has devolved into finger pointing and personalisation of dollar amounts as opposed to saying what is the market rate, and am I getting value for money. After that it really is, are they delivering on what you've paid them for?"