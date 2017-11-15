Suspect Shot By Police

A SUSPECT who allegedly pulled a gun on police is in hospital recovering after he was shot by officers.

According to police, shortly after 3pm yesterday officers from the Northwestern Division were on routine patrol of Baltic and Benico Avenue in Hillside Estates when they saw a white Honda Civic at a stop.

Police said the officers recognised the front passenger as a wanted suspect. As police were about to search the men in the car, the driver reached under his seat and pulled out a firearm, the Royal Bahamas Police Force reported.

Officers, in fear for their lives, shot the driver, police said. A black Taurus 9mm pistol and seven rounds of ammunition were recovered from the scene. The suspect who was shot is in serious condition in hospital and under heavy police guard.

The other suspect is in police custody.

Police also arrested two other men for illegal firearm possession yesterday. Shortly after noon, officers were on Moss Road when they stopped a 2005 silver Honda Accord with two men inside. The officers searched the car and found a 9mm pistol with six rounds of ammunition in the gun’s magazine.