Yet More Debt?

EDITOR, The Tribune.

THE government of the Bahamas has been in office since May 10, 2017. Since that time they have borrowed $720m and are still collecting VAT.

Now they want to borrow another $800m while they are still collecting VAT?

Instead of tightening government’s purse strings and explaining what they are doing with VAT proceeds, we are being made to believe that now is an appropriate time for MPs to have pay increases.

My God what have we done?

NAME WITHHELD

Nassau,

November 14, 2017.