Appointments Made To Canada, China And Haiti

THE Ministry of Foreign Affairs has announced the appointments of the Bahamas’ high commissioner to Canada, and the ambassadors to The People’s Republic of China, and Haiti.

Alvin Smith, former educator, member of Parliament and speaker of the House of Assembly, has been appointed as the newest Bahamas high commissioner to Canada.

Sterling Quant, an attorney, former registrar general, and past managing director of the Bahamas Development Bank, has been appointed as The Bahamas’ ambassador to China.

Jeffrey Williams, international expert in foreign exchange debt, former vice-president of Deltec Bank & Trust and past commissioner of the Baseball and Football Association, has been appointed as The Bahamas’ ambassador to Haiti.