Rommel Knowles Elected Bahamas Olympic Committee President

The new president of the Bahamas Olympic Committee is Rommel Knowles.

Knowles, the incumbent secretary general, was elected tonight by 15 votes to eight over Mike Sands in the Paul Farquharson Auditorium at the headquarters of the Royal Bahamas Police Force.

The outgoing president, Wellington Miller, dropped out of the race yesterday and declared his support for Knowles.

Derron Donaldson will be the new secretary general, with another 15-8 vote win over Tracey Halkitis.