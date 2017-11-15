Sir Arlie’S Widow Fights His Family

By NICO SCAVELLA

Tribune Staff Reporter

nscavella@tribunemedia.net

SIR Arlington Butler’s widow has resorted to legal action to prevent her from allegedly being banished from her marital home by two of her stepchildren, as well as to have a say over her husband’s state recognised funeral arrangements, according to her attorney.

Romona Farquharson-Seymour, attorney for Lady Hazel Butler, said she filed an injunction before Justice Cheryl Grant-Thompson yesterday against the alleged “eviction” attempt, as well as an application for a declaration that Lady Butler be permitted to lead the funeral arrangements.

A writ of summons, as well as an ex parte summons supplemented by an affidavit was filed in that regard, according to Mrs Farquharson-Seymour.

Mrs Farquharson-Seymour said the “emergency application” was made in response to a letter served upon Lady Butler on November 13, just days after Sir Arlington died, by his two sons, who said they are the personal representatives and executors of his estate according to their father’s will.

A copy of the November 13 letter, obtained by The Tribune, shows how Sir Arlington’s sons instructed their stepmother to “cease and desist with all activities” concerning his “business, financial matters and/or properties,” inclusive of “any transactions on any bank accounts, collection of rent or representation of his interest to any parties.”

According to the letter, they also allegedly requested all of his “personal belongings, legal papers, conveyances, mortgages, etc…, mail, book manuscripts, medical records, monies and any business - apartment keys, extra keys held by others to home, receipt books, names of tenants, past or current bills etc… - and/or financial information, bank account numbers, cheques etc in her possession be handed over immediately.”

Further, to facilitate the aforementioned requests and a “smooth transition,” the letter said the two sons will need “full and unimpeded access” to Sir Arlington’s bedroom as of November 13. It also said Lady Butler is “welcome to be present at any time of our entry and during our search.”

Additionally, the letter states Lady Butler was free to begin removing her “personal effects” from the residence in east New Providence, but only under the supervision of one of the two sons “or a representative we designate for such.”

Regarding the state recognised funeral arrangements, which the letter stated the two sons are allegedly tasked with making as per Sir Arlington’s request, Lady Butler was told the two sons will keep her informed “of all that transpires and take in to consideration all of your request, but ask that [she] direct all relevant parties - ie Cabinet Office, Office of PM, Bethel Bros etc… - or enquiries to either one of us.”

Towards the end of the letter, it states Sir Arlington’s two daughters would be given a copy of the house keys on the date of the letter’s issuance, and that the children will begin to receive “relatives, friends and other well-wishers” as of the day after and the days following, “at which time we request [Lady Butler] not be present.”

Yesterday one of Sir Arlington’s sons, Arlington Gabao Butler, released a statement denying the heirs of the politician’s estate had issued any ultimatum to anyone to vacate their father’s home or not be involved in the planning of his funeral.

“Regrettably, there have been reports in the media regarding what is essentially a private family matter as our father would have wished it to remain, and we do not nor will not engage in any such for public consumption back and forth spectacles, especially during this time of our bereavement,” Mr Butler’s statement said.

“It is essential however, that we, the heirs and successors of Sir Arlington, state categorically that we have not issued any ultimatums to anyone to vacate anywhere regarding the estate or any relevant family member not to be allowed to participate in the planning the affairs of our father. Hence, we call upon all to cease and desist from the untimely and unnecessary inquiries and other interferences, and allow us to properly pay our respects to our father as we lay his earthly remains to rest with the dignity and propriety to which he was committed during his lifetime.”

On Tuesday, when asked by the Nassau Guardian if Lady Butler is involved in the funeral planning, Mr Butler said all of the relevant people have input in the arrangements, but did not give any names.

Sir Arlington married Lady Butler in 2015 after his first wife, Lady Sheila Butler, died in 2013 following a long illness.

He died last Thursday, after being admitted to Princess Margaret Hospital just over a week prior after battling a long illness.

Sir Arlington, 79, was the first speaker of the House of Assembly in an independent Bahamas. During his lengthy career as a statesman, he was government minister and diplomat.