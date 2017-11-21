Solution Being Sought For Clifton Pier Site

By NATARIO McKENZIE

Tribune Business Reporter

nmckenzie@tribunemedia.net

ENVIRONMENT and Housing Minister Romauld Ferreira stressed yesterday the government is working on a long term solution to address environmental concerns at Clifton.

Speaking at a press conference on the expression of interest for running the New Providence landfill, Mr Ferreira stated: “We are in the process of developing a restoration and remediation plan that would be bid ready for the Clifton Pier site. It’s a priority and we are also working on a long term solution. It is receiving attention at the Cabinet level and it will be a solution that everyone will be satisfied with. We studied the problem, we understand what is going on there and now we are in the process of getting a properly engineered site remediation and restoration.”

Mr Ferreira said addressing the ongoing Clifton oil leaks is high on the Minnis administration’s agenda.

“What you have there is a heavily impacted site and it has to be remediated. You have multiple operators there offloading fuel,” he said.

Mr Ferreira also noted legislation which will give greater power to the Ministry of Environment is also on the administration’s agenda.

Mr Ferreira while addressing a Bahamas Chamber of Commerce and Employers Confederation’s (BCCEC) breakfast last month acknowledged the government needs to “close the legislative gap” and establish the Ministry of Environment in law, enabling its Minister to introduce Bills when necessary.