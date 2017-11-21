‘Baha Mar’S Open, That’S The Priority’

By RASHAD ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

rrolle@tribunemedia.net

PRIME Minister Dr Hubert Minnis does not intend to apologise for his shifting position on Baha Mar or for criticising the former Christie administration’s handling of the project, Press Secretary Anthony Newbold said yesterday.

Months after claiming he would initiate a “real sale” of Baha Mar once elected, Dr Minnis attended a lavish ceremony on Friday to mark the opening of the SLS, the latest significant development at Baha Mar since the Christie administration’s controversial efforts to get the resort open.

Official Opposition Leader Philip “Brave” Davis told The Nassau Guardian Monday that Dr Minnis was a “hypocrite” for praising Baha Mar’s current owners and for not acknowledging that he was wrong about the resort’s fate while he was in opposition.

Mr Newbold said “absolutely not” when asked if Dr Minnis believes he should apologise for his handling of the Baha Mar matter as Mr Davis wants him to.

Mr Newbold also sidestepped questions about whether Dr Minnis thanks or credits the former Christie administration for efforts that have now resulted in the opening of the two of the hotels at Baha Mar.

“I think when you ask about the prime minister apologising for shifting his position, he’s never shifted his position for wanting Baha Mar to open and providing jobs for the Bahamian people,” Mr Newbold said at his weekly press briefing. “He always said so much of the assets of the Bahamian people are invested in this project, you better open this hotel man, so that Bahamians can benefit. There’s no need for the prime minister to apologise.”

Asked if Dr Minnis thanks the PLP for its efforts, Mr Newbold said: “He wants the hotel to open. There are any number of reasons that have been positive as to why the hotel has not been opened and the role the PLP administration played in that. The prime minister wants the hotel open. He does not intend to apologise to anyone nor feels he should be apologising to anyone for wanting the assets of the Bahamian people to benefit them. “That’s the bottom line. The assets of Bahamian people are tied up in this property, so open it up and we could argue about a lot of things after that.”

In March, Dr Minnis posted on his Facebook page that he would “engage and execute a real sale” of the Baha Mar resort “to a qualified and respectable purchaser who believes in Bahamians,” should the FNM win the next general election.

This statement came months after then-Prime Minister Perry Christie announced the official sale of Baha Mar to CTF BM Holdings, a subsidiary of CTFE last December, at the time stating the resort was set for a phased opening beginning in April 2017, and a full completion by this fall.

However, it was later revealed that Baha Mar’s Rosewood hotel is not expected to open until later next year.

Ahead of the general election, Dr Minnis did not attend the soft opening of the Grand Hyatt at Baha Mar. At the time, the FNM called the Grand Hyatt’s soft opening “fake.”