Staff Head Back To Work As Riu Reopens

MORE than 300 workers at the RIU Palace Paradise Island are returning to work after the resort reopened its doors after a multi-million dollar summer refit.

And next week RIU will be showing off its revamp to more than a dozen international journalists while and promoting the Bahamas as a ‘unique destination’ to visit.



Labour Minister Dion Foulkes confirmed to Tribune Business yestersday the arrangement regarding the reengagement of the resort’s employees ‘still stands’.

Back in July Labour Minister Dion Foulkes in a statement said the hotel was undertaking a three-month $25m renovation, resulting in its temporary closure. He noted the more than 300 employees at the property were expected to be reengaged. Virginia Casado Castillo, press manager America, RIU, told Tribune Business: “We are organising an international press trip to present the hotel and promote the Bahamas as a unique destination.”

That trip she noted will take place from November 30 to December 3. “We will host 16 journalists from Canada and the US.”

RIU Hotels & Resorts reopened its hotel on Paradise Island on October 27 after a complete renovation. The 379-room hotel has been a part of the RIU chain since 2005.

The hotel boasts of facilities which include two swimming pools, one of them with a swim-up bar, a daily barbecue station next to the pool and four a la carte restaurants: the Japanese ‘Tengoku’, the steakhouse ‘Bahamas’, the fusion cuisine of ‘Krystal’ and the new one after the reopening, ‘Chutney’, with Indian specialties.