‘What Pm Says Is Up To Him’

By RASHAD ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

rrolle@tribunemedia.net

PRESS Secretary Anthony Newbold has defended Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis from criticism that he makes too many premature announcements, saying Dr Minnis is entitled to “make statements that he feels are appropriate for him to make,” including about major matters not yet discussed with his Cabinet colleagues”.

His statement came during the weekly press briefing as he was pressed on whether Dr Minnis too often speaks about major initiatives before ensuring that key details are fleshed out.

There have been unanswered questions about several of the administration’s plans that Dr Minnis has announced since the May 10 general election.

Weeks since he announced his intention to turn Ragged Island into a green island, for instance, details of this have been scant and the cost of the project is unknown.

Mr Newbold said yesterday his last information on the matter is that Bahamas Power & Light (BPL) was “attempting to ensure that what they were supposed to do [in Ragged Island] is done properly and efficiently.”

Dr Minnis also pledged in September to table a Mandatory Evacuation Bill in Parliament, but it has been ten weeks since his initial timeline for tabling of that bill, which has been missed.

Mr Newbold admitted yesterday the bill has not been sent out for consultation as Dr Minnis indicated it would. He could not say if the bill has as yet been drafted.

There was also no action after Dr Minnis announced a June 30 deadline for dealing with politicians and high-ranking civil servants who failed to make their annual disclosures in accordance with the law.

To this, Mr Newbold said Public Disclosure Commission (PDC) Chairman Myles Laroda informed officials prior to the June 30 deadline that all disclosures have been delivered.

“The last information we got from the commission chairman was that I think everyone had disclosed,” Mr Newbold said. “That was the last information up to that point. Whatever the deadline was, and it may have been June 30, my understanding was the members and those people who were obligated to disclose had done so. Again, I don’t know that that has changed.”

However, this contradicts what Mr Laroda told The Tribune after the deadline passed.

Mr Laroda, on July 12, said at least three people failed to file their disclosures in the time the prime minister allotted. Before yesterday, officials tended to explain the inaction on this matter on the fact that the initial deadline coincided closely with the expiration date of board appointments. Mr Laroda has also said the PDC had problems meeting because of a mould issue in their office.

“The prime minister makes statements that he feels are appropriate for him to make,” Mr Newbold said yesterday. “He will make statements sometimes without consulting with the Cabinet and he has a right to do that. There will be times when he will of course consult with Cabinet before he makes statements, but he’s the prime minister, he can make statements.”

Asked if it is important to announce plans that do not prompt more questions than answers - such as the administration’s agenda for expanding citizenship rights - Mr Newbold said: “Whatever is brought out, there will always be more questions asked and raised.

“Does he have to have it all spelled out at the moment that he makes a statement?”