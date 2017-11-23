Increased Notice Periods For Redundancies On The Table

By NATARIO McKENZIE

Tribune Business Reporter

nmckenzie@tribunemedia.net

The Labour Department is formulating amendments to the national Employment Act which include an increase in the notice period for redundancies, Labour Minister Dion Foulkes told Tribune Business yesterday.

Mr Foulkes said: “There are several amendments to the Employment Act we intend to propose. One of the biggest issues from the unions point of view was to increase the notice period for employees upon being made redundant and that is something the Tripartite Council is actively considering.”

The former Christie administration had sought to make it mandatory for employers to provide two months’ (60 days) notice to government and the relevant bargaining agent (trade union) whenever they are about to make 10 or more workers redundant, with failing to do so becoming a criminal offence. “There are some other amendments we intend to pursue that are not before the Council as yet but the legal team at the Labour Department are formulating the amendments to the Employment Act,” said Mr Foulkes.

The Minnis administration has pledged to remove the redundancy cap of 12 years for workers’ compensation.

“In this term in office we pledge to move the redundancy cap of 12 years for workers’ compensation, and institute a new cap after consultation with the Tripartite Council,” Mr Foulkes previously stated said.

At present, line staff remain entitled to a maximum of 24 weeks or six months’ redundancy pay, gaining two weeks for each year they have been employed up to the 12-year ‘cap’.

Managers remain at a maximum of 48 weeks, or one month for every year worked up to 12 years.

The redundancy cap was a key contention between employers and the trade unions when Employment Act reforms were introduced earlier this year under the former Christie administration.