Mindset Not Money The Key To Success 

THE lack of funding is ‘not fatal’ to the pursuit of the entrepreneurial dream a well-known, accountant and banker stated yesterday.

Hubert Edwards’ advice came at a press conference to promote the Success Summit 2017 scheduled for December 2 at SuperClubs Breezes.

He said: “I have come to appreciate that funding is never a limitation. What is more important is that you have a mindset for success and you surround yourself with the right people. Not having money is not fatal to pursuing your entrepreneurial dream. I think that is very important for people to know.”

Mr Edwards was joined by Valentino Munroe, the Jumbey Cafe proprietor who urged entrepreneurs to develop their ideas. “We have always been told that you need to have money to make money. I would say there is no shortage of money just a shortage of great ideas. How do you develop an idea with no money and have the courage to pursue that idea? You will find that as you develop your idea you will start to attract money,” said Mr Munroe.

He continued: “I went into my first business with $3,000 and couldn’t even cover my first month’s rent. You will find that when you start to move in the direction of your dreams and demonstrate the passion and desire things start to open up for you. You have to dream beyond your bank account and limitations. I was able to start Jumbey Cafe without significant capital. It was simply an idea and capitalising on my network, connecting to the right people who helped me realise that a half a million dollars investment could be done for the fraction of the cost.”

Mr Edwards, the Success Conference’s founder and coordinator said the conference will seek to give entrepreneurs and aspiring entrepreneurs, the opportunity to connect with individuals to help steer them on their journey and empower them with information to attain success.

“There is too much discussion about what is going wrong in the country. It is time to change that and we are putting our money where our mouth is and seeking to inspire others,” said Mr Edwards. He noted the conference- which will feature a line-up of local as well as international speakers - will set the platform for a mentorship initiative to help young persons improve their personal circumstances.

“It’s not just what we do on December 2, but it’s about what we intend to do thereafter,” said Mr Edwards.