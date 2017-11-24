Contracts Of 30 Temporary Inland Revenue Employees Won't Be Renewed

By RASHAD ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

rrolle@tribunemedia.net

THE government will not renew the contracts of 30 temporary employees at the Department of Inland Revenue.

In a statement Friday evening, the Ministry of Finance said: "The Department of Inland Revenue has determined not to renew the contracts of 30 temporary employees whose contacts had come to an end. The Department will continue to optimize its workforce and headcount to ensure that appropriate skill sets are retained and recruited as necessary as the Department consistently seeks to improve its service to the public. The Department thanks these staff members for their time with the agency and their contribution to its progress."

A letter purportedly signed by Financial Secretary Marlon Johnson that informed an employee of the government's decision not to renew their contract circulated on social media Friday. Officials declined to say if it is a legitimate document. The letter, titled "Expiration of Contract," said the employee would receive one month's salary in lieu of the notice.