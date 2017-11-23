Crime’S Down, Now Jobs Is My Priority

By AVA TURNQUEST
PRIME Minister Dr Hubert Minnis yesterday said crime and the fear of crime is down, telling reporters his administration has now turned its focus to the country’s economy.
“I’m still focusing on crime,” he told reporters outside the House of Assembly yesterday.
Dr Minnis, pictured, visited Parliament to view the body of former Speaker of the House Sir Arlington Butler.
“But my observation, as I move through the community, crime is down, the fear of crime is down, and now our great focus is the economy and the ease of doing business.”
He continued: “And that’s why I’m going to Cabinet now so that we can approve investments to create jobs for Bahamians - that’s my number one priority.
When asked if he focused on recent criticisms of his administration, Dr Minnis said: “I am focused on Bahamians’ lives, the quality of lives being improved, that’s my number one focus.”
The prime minister’s assessment follows similar statements from National Security Minister Marvin Dames last week amid a reprieve in shooting deaths for nearly a month.
The last reported homicide was on October 26, when a woman’s partially decomposed body was found in bushes in Abaco.
Police opened a murder investigation and a man has been arraigned in connection with her death.
According to The Tribune’s records, there have been 117 murders for the year. This marks a 43 percent increase in the number of homicides recorded by October 26, 2016 when there were 82 killings, according to our records.
Notwithstanding the lull in murders, a shooting in the parking lot of a primary school last week drew national attention.
A parent collecting his child, a fourth grader, from school was shot in the hand by assailants in the parking lot of St Francis Joseph Catholic Primary School on November 16.
Despite the incident, school officials said students, administrators and staff were in no immediate danger. The school was placed on lockdown shortly after the incident, but opened as normal the following day.
Parents canvassed by The Tribune the next day, said they regretted the shooting on school grounds, but most said the incident was not surprising given the “open season” state of the country.
Last week, Mr Dames said: “It all depends on where you are measuring from, but I can say certainly in the last few weeks a month or so that we’ve been seeing some very encouraging results.
“Have we arrived, we’re far from it, but it certainly begins to set the stage for 2018.”
proudloudandfnm 5 hours, 8 minutes ago
No man. Is he froggin serious?!? Crime is not down? It may be down this week, next week is a different story. How can a man who calls himself honest make such an outlandish claim? Especially since NOTHING has actually been done.
Stop taking credit for a cycle....
And the fear of crime is way up my freind. Perhaps you should ride the jitney some more....
tell_it_like_it_is 5 hours ago
If it is 117 this year vs 82 last year around this time, crime is certainly not down. I remember I believe it was July 2016 as well that no murders were recorded for that month.
I'm not saying this to knock the police because I do believe law enforcement seems to be improving their patrols.
However, I just want the police to remember that the Christmas season is just about upon us and that is the time notorious for the crime wave to start. But I DO want to commend the hard working police officers out there who do an excellent job. I believe the body cams are helping as well.
Islandboy242242 4 hours, 42 minutes ago
Someone handing out free rose colored glasses to the crowd? I don't know about you but my fear of crime is still pretty high, always looking over your shoulder, thinking twice about going out at night etc etc. Crime might be down from the proverbial killing spree that seemed to be rampant a few weeks ago but the murder count is still up vs last year and it will take a while of consistent results for people to let their guard down a bit.............................................................. . I'm happy there has been a lull and always appreciative of the work of the RBPF, seems strange that we can just turn the murder light switch off for a few weeks but hope it stays quiet over the Holiday Season.
TalRussell 4 hours, 40 minutes ago
Comrade PM, there's even a big if the reporting since October 26, 2017 is accurately being reported and not being reclassified before being offered to the media by government sources? Regardless, shootings and other forms attempts peoples lives continue and it's thanks to medical personal that victims are still alive - not to the red shirts minister security.
PM, since fear crime is down among citizens and residents - according to you and your crime minister - does that mean you and your cabinet colleagues will no longer need policeman's security details, escorts and protection?
BahamasForBahamians 4 hours, 27 minutes ago
LOL...
Hubert is now throwing in the proverbial towel..
He's giving up.
TalRussell 3 hours, 41 minutes ago
Comrades! Let's give credit to whom's credit is due.
PM, for if any males owns bragging rites for the fallen number murders from this October 26, 2017 time period - shouldn't it be the criminal Gangs taking credit and not the PM and Minister Marvin?
I've always promoted we pay the criminals - not to commit crimes.
The public purse owes the thugs - bonuses cheques...... not to be used to increase the pay of the PM and his crime minister as MP's?
Amen!
OMG 3 hours, 39 minutes ago
Please Mr Educated doctor " my plans ARE" not is .
stillwaters 1 hour, 51 minutes ago
Just like the PLP, lying about crime levels. Jeez.....
ThisIsOurs 1 hour, 50 minutes ago
Sigh....
