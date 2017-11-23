Speaker Prays Sir Arlie’S Family End Bitter Feud

By AVA TURNQUEST

Tribune Chief Reporter

aturnquest@tribunemedia.net

HOUSE Speaker Halson Moultrie yesterday said he prayed for peace for the family of Sir Arlington Butler, a former teacher of his, whose loving spirit he hoped would reunite relatives.

Mr Moultrie heralded Sir Arlington, affectionately known as Sir Arlie, as a patriotic Bahamian and accomplished political statesman who never squandered an opportunity to uplift local talent.

In the days leading up to the statesman’s funeral, a public and legal feud erupted in the press between his children and his widow, Lady Hazel Butler.

“We’re just praying for the peace of God to cover the family so that his life would be an example of how they should proceed into the future,” Mr Moultrie said.

When asked for further comment, Mr Moultrie said: “Other than let the peace of God that passes all understanding guide and keep them during this time. Sir Arlie, from the person that I know, would be a person to expect the love and care of family members.

“That’s the person he was and so I’m hoping that his spirit takes over and the family would once again reunite.”

Mr Moultrie spoke with the media at the in-state viewing of Sir Arlington’s body at the House of Assembly.

“This is a sad period in Bahamian history,” he said, “we’ve lost a patriotic Bahamian and political statesman in Sir Arlie. My experience with Sir Arlie dates back in the 60s when he was a teacher at Government High School and I was a first year student.”

Prior to entering politics, Sir Arlington was assistant headmaster of Government High School and Prince William High School.

His career as a statesman included posts as minister of several government ministries, including minister of public safety and transport from 1992 to 1995 and minister of public works in 1995 in the Free National Movement (FNM) under the administration of former Prime Minister Hubert Ingraham.

Sir Arlington served as speaker of the House of Assembly from October 18, 1972 to October 20, 1977.

He served as president of the Bahamas Olympic Committee for almost 40 years.

Mr Moultrie continued: “Sir Arlie had a way with words, he had the British way of speaking and he was able to mentor a lot of young men, particularly in sporting organisations. He was involved in cricket, he was involved in the Olympic Association, and he assisted a number of young men and redirected their lives politically.

“He set a standard in the Office of Speaker that most speakers would want to emulate and even walk in his shoes now. He was also a man of courage because during his period as a speaker, he, of course, challenged the executive. He believed in the separation of powers, he knew his role as speaker, he knew that the parliament should be an autonomous body.

“He challenged the former Prime Minister Sir Lynden Pindling in that regard and so he would be sadly missed.”

Dr Mildred Hall-Wilson, vice-president of the Senate, shared similar sentiments with reporters yesterday.

She recalled her time as a student of Sir Arlington, who was her physical education teacher at Government High School, and a favourite of many.

“We would go out,” she said, “and there was this larger than life individual with a strong British accent and we were like what is going on?

“And he introduced himself to us and I think he knew us as individuals, it was not just another class for physical ed. Sir Arlie, during that time, he was a teacher who became our most favourite and I think we’re all aware of the contribution he made politically and in civil society as a member of our community, particularly at the time he was associated with the Olympic Association as president.

“It was a tremendous amount he did in promoting our country during the times he had occasion to get with the international bodies, and I don’t think that something that will be easily forgotten.

“And the athletes that were participating at the time he was president will be aware of the contribution he made through his work to their ability to participate in international meets. And so as we lay him to rest today I hope that we all remember, inclusive of the family, that God is a God of forgiveness and as we attempt to learn what God has taught us that this will also be used and manifested in their relationship with each other.”

On Wednesday, two days before Sir Arlington Butler’s funeral, his children announced their decision to relinquish any direct involvement in planning of the arrangements to their stepmother.

In the interest of propriety and the Butler family’s dignity, Sir Arlington’s children said they were allowing his widow to solely plan his funeral, claiming there were repeated attempts, which failed, to engage her and resolve several pertinent issues. These included a funeral date, place of interment among other things.

Last week, Lady Butler resorted to legal action to prevent her from being removed from her marital home by two of her stepchildren, as well as to have a say over her husband’s funeral.

Sir Arlington’s state-recognised funeral will be held today at 11am at Christ Church Cathedral.