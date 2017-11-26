Man Shot By Police Dies In Hospital

A man shot by police after attempting knock them down with his vehicle has died of his injuries.
According to reports, the incident happened around 9pm on Saturday night at Beatrice Avenue and Bay Lilly drive.
The suspect was taken to hospital but died later.
Her Majesty’s Coroner is investigating.
• Police have launched a manhunt for a suspect who shot a man in Golden Gates on Saturday night.
According to reports, the victim was at a park in the area when he was shot. He ran to a nearby home and was taken to the hospital where he was treated and discharged.
Comments
rawbahamian 13 hours, 52 minutes ago
Another murderous criminal dead! Oh what a shame. Shoot them all and let GOD sort them out.
ThisIsOurs 12 hours, 12 minutes ago
We don't have enough bullets. We need inspirational visionary leadership, I don't know where it's coming from. This crew is selling the land from under our feet as quickly as they can, the quieting act is a joke.
Sign in to comment
Or login with:
OpenID