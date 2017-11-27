Deal Signed For Celebration Ferry Return

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

PRIME Minister Dr Hubert Minnis was in Grand Bahama over the weekend for the official contract signing of the relaunch of Grand Celebration’s ferry service, which will resume in late December.

He indicated the return of the cruise ship is “very vital” to Grand Bahama and that other major contract signings are expected take place on the island soon.

Although Dr Minnis did not share details about those upcoming signings, he indicated on Friday evening at the reopening of Zorba’s restaurant that government expects to soon relaunch the sale and purchase of the Grand Lucayan Resort property.

On Saturday, Dr Minnis and Oneil Khosa, CEO of Bahamas Paradise Cruises, operators of Grand Celebration, signed a three-year contract for the return of the cruise ship on December 24 to resume sailings between West Palm Beach and Freeport.

The signing was held in the Great Harbour Cay Room in Manor House at the Grand Lucayan Resort. Minister of State for Grand Bahama Kwasi Thompson, Minister of Youth Sports and Culture Michael Pintard, and Iram Lewis, parliamentary secretary in the Ministry of Works, and MP for Central Grand Bahama; Betty Bethel, director of tourism, and other stakeholders in the tourism sector attended.

The prime minister stated the signing of the contract is an indication of Celebration’s confidence and commitment to Grand Bahama.

“They are obviously showing great support in Grand Bahama, and in the economy going to the extent of launching another vessel in April; that shows great confidence in our Bahamas,” he said.

In reaching an agreement with Celebration, Mr Thompson revealed the contract calls for three conditions.

He said these include the use of Bahamian businesses and products by Celebration; the employment of Bahamians on the Celebration, and the second cruise ship to commence service in April; and the funding by Celebration for the training of Bahamians to be employed on the vessels.

He urged Bahamians to ready themselves for job opportunities which will come as a result of the signing.

Mr Khosa said the Grand Celebration would resume service to the island on December 24, with the second ship, the 700-room Grand Classica beginning operations in mid-April 2018.

He said Bahamas Paradise Cruises is pleased to be returning to Grand Bahama. He noted the company has been operating in the Bahamas for the past 12 years – six to seven years in New Providence, and the last five years in Grand Bahama.

Mr Khosa said the cruise had brought over one million visitors to Grand Bahama.

“We believe we have been a significant provider of tourism in Grand Bahama, and now we will have one ship in Grand Bahama every day,” he said.

He also noted the Celebration had accommodated 20,000 Bahamians through subsidised fares on its ship last year.

Dr Minnis thanked Mr Khosa and Bahamas Paradise Cruise for their continued commitment to Grand Bahama.

“They have demonstrated themselves to be great and excellent corporate partners, and I am certain they will remain partners with Grand Bahamians involving them in their Celebration entity,” he said.

Dr Minnis said he would be back in Grand Bahama soon to witness the signing of other big contracts and commitments.

He is confident that “Grand Bahama will rise again”.

Dr Minnis believes previous governments have been focusing their efforts in the wrong place for years.

“It is evident we have been focusing in the wrong place during the past several years - we have been focusing on New Providence. New Providence is like a plane, and Grand Bahama is like a headwind. And the plane has not taken off for years, and hence, we have been in economic problems. And the launch of these programmes and others to come will help to move that headwind that we are experiencing.

“It is essential for us to focus all our energies on Grand Bahama to ensure the success of Grand Bahama because the success of Grand Bahama means the success of the entire Bahamas,” he said.

“What we see today is something good for Grand Bahama and something great for The Bahamas.”

Over the weekend, Dr Minnis also attended several events in Grand Bahama, including the launch of the Entrepreneurial Programme, the grand opening of Zorba’s Café and Pastries and Zsa Zsa Mojito Bar, and a book presentation by Susan J Wallace on Friday.

He said the Micro and Small Business Economic Empowerment Entrepreneurial Incentive Programme is crucial because it affords young people grants from $5,000 to $10,000 to start their small businesses, which are important to the economy.

Dr Minnis also said Zorba’s Restaurant has been A significant employer on the island, employing over 100 workers even during challenging times at Port Lucaya Marketplace.

He commended the Vikatos family for continuing to employ its Bahamian staff even after a recent fire forced the brief closure of the restaurant.

“The relaunch of Zorbas’ Zsa Zsa restaurant - that was a great success said,” Dr Minnis. “This restaurant plays a pivotal role helping to build and support the Port Lucaya Marketplace. And I hope to be back very soon to witness several other signings of big contracts here … that I am sure many of you know where I am going,” he said.