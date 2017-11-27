Government ‘Inundated’ By Calls To Breach 75% Salary Deductions

By NEIL HARTNELL

Tribune Business Editor

nhartnell@tribunemedia.net

THE Government has been forced to reaffirm the 75 per cent limit on civil service salary deductions, after being “inundated” with demands for the policy’s relaxation.

Marlon Johnson, the Ministry of Finance’s acting financial secretary, told Tribune Business he was seeing “too many requests for my liking” when it came to civil servants seeking waivers from a policy intended to ensure they retain at least one-quarter of their salary as ‘take home’ pay.

He confirmed that his November 23, 2017, memorandum to the Government’s permanent secretaries and department heads was designed to reinforce the 75 per cent ‘limit’ and confirm that waivers will only be granted for true medical emergencies.

The memorandum, which has been obtained by Tribune Business, states: “Recently, the Ministry of Finance has been inundated with requests from public officers to have the established 25 per cent salary threshold policy waived, on their behalf, to allow for additional salary deductions.

“For clarification, we wish to advise that the suspension of this policy will be considered for emergency medical cases only.”

Mr Johnson, when contacted by Tribune Business, said the sheer volume of requests from civil servants to exceed the 75 per cent threshold had prompted the Ministry of Finance’s move to reinforce existing policy.

He emphasised that it was intended to prevent public officials from reckless over-borrowing that transformed them into ‘the working poor’, pointing out that some had been “taking home less than $50 per month” after deductions were made to service bank loan commitments.

“It’s just because we get lots of requests to go over that [75 per cent limit], and we say no,” Mr Johnson explained to this newspaper. “I’ve only been in the chair since September, but I’ve seen too many requests and petitions for my liking.

“Because we get so many requests to go past that 75 per cent threshold in salary deductions, it was just a reminder to the gatekeepers; the financial officers that we will not be entertaining such requests unless it’s a true emergency.

“That’s what the memo was about: A reminder of what the policy is, and we will only consider it in emergency cases.”

Mr Johnson’s memorandum, though, highlights the extent to which many Bahamian families and individuals continue to be over-burdened by excessive consumer debt - a problem that has contributed to the wider economy’s sluggishness.

Persons who have run up excessive debts on auto loans, credit cards, furniture and other consumer goods are unable to qualify for mortgages and other credit that would help to stimulate the more productive economic sectors, such as the housing market and associated sectors.

The impact at an individual/family level has been just as dire. Many Bahamians have fallen into the so-called ‘debt trap’, where the ‘take home’ portion of their salaries is minimal because so much has already been committed to salary deductions that service loan payments to banks and other lenders. This leaves them unable to afford basic, every day necessities essential for living, such as food and water, and the payment of utility bills.

The surge in civil service requests to waive the 75 per cent limit is also likely to have been driven, at least partly, by the upcoming Christmas season and need to provide presents for friends and family.

Recalling the rationale for the Government’s salary deduction limit, Mr Johnson told Tribune Business: “The concern, when the policy was put in place, was to prevent instances where people were pretty much taking home nothing; everything was pledged to financial institutions.

“When the policy was put in place, some people were taking home less than $50 per month. That’s an untenable situation. It was to ensure people had a modicum of take home pay to enable them to live; some security with take home pay.”

Mr Johnson said the 75 per cent ‘limit’, “meaning that at a minimum your non-committed salary should be at least 25 per cent of your gross earnings”, had been in place for “at least 20 years” across successive administrations.

“Generally, it has been maintained,” he added. “However, the seniors team at the Ministry of Finance does have the option to override that in compelling circumstances. There’s a process to it, where people have to write in and be considered.

“The memorandum was just to remind people that a policy has been in place for some time, and we will enforce the policy as it is written.”

However, several Auditor-General reports suggest previous administrations have not always been focused on such enforcement, criticising them for allowing salary deductions that breach the 75 per cent threshold.