Mother Pratt Taken Ill At Church

The Bahamas’ much loved Cynthia ‘Mother” Pratt was rushed to hospital last night after being taken ill at church.

Mother Pratt, 72, was taken to the Princess Margaret Hospital’s accident emergency unit.

Initial reports feared she may be seriously ill but after checks by medical staff Mother Pratt was said to be “responsive and communicating”.

Leader of Opposition Philip Brave Davis last night said: “I attended the Accident and Emergency Section of the Princess Margaret Hospital this evening to visit former Deputy Prime Minister Cynthia ‘Mother’ Pratt. She is resting comfortably and being observed by physicians following a suspected bout of barracuda poisoning.”