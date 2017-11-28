Full Enactment Of Foia Still Some Way Off - Bethel

By AVA TURNQUEST

Tribune Chief Reporter

aturnquest@tribunemedia.net

FULL implementation of the Freedom of Information Act is still out of reach as the government is actively seeking experts to help policymakers strike the right balance between restrictions and access.

Attorney General Carl Bethel told The Tribune yesterday he has reached out to colleagues in the Caribbean with similar experience, and hopes to connect with key persons in Europe when he travels for meetings early next year.

Notwithstanding the pending search for a consultant that will assist with FOIA’s roll-out, Mr Bethel insisted yesterday the implementation track was now “speeding up”.

He said the government was still committed to implementing the protections for whistleblowers contained in the Freedom of Information Act before the end of the year.

“I’ve reached out to some of my Caribbean colleagues,” he said, “trying to find someone to come and do a short consultancy so when we implement we can find the right person to be the information commissioner with the right set of skills. We are operating somewhat in the dark.

“I’ve reached out to my colleagues, who have experience with this implementation, to determine if they can assist us. We want to implement it with minimum amount of error, not too restrictive or too open. We want a balance between the two and so we need guidance from persons who’ve been there before.

“I’ve actively done some outreach, due to travel to Europe early in the New Year, trying to make efforts to have some meeting to access expert assistance so we don’t make a mess of it. I’ve went through the whole file and reviewed it.”

When asked if the search for a consultant meant progress was stalled, Mr Bethel said: “No, it’s speeding up now, I’ve already reached out to experts and colleagues in the region so it’s moving ahead.”

The previous Ingraham administration passed a FOIA shortly before the 2012 general election, however there was no date for enactment. The incoming Christie administration then overhauled the legislation, and conducted an extensive public consultation process.

The former Christie administration passed a FOIA in Parliament in February.

However, only part one and sections of part five and eight of the legislation have been enacted, allowing for the appointment of an information commissioner and repealing the 2012 FOIA.

Activists have expressed concern over the stalled pace of the bill, and a collective of 20 civil society organisations issued a statement calling for the government to consider recommendations for revisions but ultimately move ahead with full enactment.